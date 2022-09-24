Italy elects new government this Sunday with far-right advantage; understand | World

On the eve of parliamentary elections in Italy, the extreme right is confident of victory this Sunday (25), in what could mean the first female leader of a post-fascist party to occupy the head of government in the country, one of the founders of the European Union. The electoral campaign ended on Friday night (23), with all candidates subject to the law of silence until the polls close.

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) party, held the latest campaign rally in Naples, a symbol of impoverished southern Italy, calling herself “a patriot”. “Everything she says, she does,” Leone Carmelo, a 71-year-old cook, told AFP.

The latest polls of voting intentions, published two weeks ago, indicate that she should get between 24 and 25% of the ballots, enough to beat the Democratic Party, with between 22 and 22%, and the Five Star Movement, with 13 to 15. %. Until the deadline for the publication of research, there were 20 to 25% undecided.

Although the polls indicate an advantage for the candidate of Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), “the cards are not all on the table” warned this Friday political scientist Franco Pavoncello, from John Cabot University in Rome.

Center-Left Party Hope

The margin gives hope to the center-left party, which held its last rally in Rome. An elderly activist interviewed by the RFI report said he was born during fascism and did not want to die with Italy again on the far right.

“Fascism was extreme nationalism, just as Meloni is today. There is a connection. I’m not saying they’re the same thing, but history is repeating itself in a different way,” he said.

The expectation is that abstention will be high, up to 30%, after an election campaign marked by apathy, with few mass mobilizations. The political scientist interviewed by AFP also stresses that the 5 Star Movement “may do better than expected”.

The party, led by former prime minister Giuseppe Conte, hopes to slow the rise of the right and complicate the announced victory of the ultraconservative bloc, which could win between 45 and 55% of seats in parliament, according to polls. The controversial electoral law favors parties that form alliances, which extends the right-wing bloc’s advantage over its highly divided center and left opponents.

Italian electoral rules determine that candidates cannot speak in public from 11 pm on Friday until the closing of the polls on Sunday night. More than 50 million Italians are called to the polls to vote in a complex mixed electoral system, between majority and proportional, and to elect 400 deputies and 200 senators.

This week, tycoon Silvio Berlusconi, an ally of Giorgia, caused an uproar by defending Vladimir Putin, his friend during his years as prime minister. He claimed that the Russian president was “pushed” by the population and pro-Russian Donbass forces to invade Ukraine.

Giorgia Meloni’s other ally, Matteo Salvini, leader of the (far-right) League, demanded “a public apology or resignation” from the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for her statements about “the instruments” she has to sanction possible violations by Italy of the democratic principles of the European Union.

The candidate maintains a dubious position with the European Union – if, on the one hand, she abandoned the project to leave the European bloc and openly supports Ukraine in the conflict with Russia, on the other hand, she does not hesitate to show proximity to Hungarian ultranationalist Viktor Orban.