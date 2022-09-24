Italy wins 1-0 and relegates England in the Nations League

Italy beat England 1-0, this afternoon (23), at San Siro, in Milan, and relegated the rival team in the League of Nations. Raspadori scored the goal of the game valid for the fifth round and guaranteed the triumph.

With the result, Italy reaches eight points in Group 3 of the European competition and still has a chance of qualifying for the semifinals, as they face leader Hungary (10 points) in the last round. The English, who did not win in the ‘death’ bracket and have two points, will play in League B of the tournament.

Italy and England close their participation in the group stage of the League of Nations next Monday (26). The English welcome Germany at Wembley, in a duel that practically turns into a friendly after the Hungarian triumph and German elimination. The Italians visit Hungary. Both games will take place at 15:45 (Brasília time).

The best: Raspadori decides

Raspadori claimed the Italian number 10 shirt. Although it was not a great team game for Italy, the striker appeared in a beautiful individual play. He was launched by Bonucci in the back of the defense, cleared Walker and kicked placed, in the cheek of the net, to open the scoring and guarantee the victory.

The worst: Saka

Playing on the field side, Saka did not have a satisfactory participation in the game. The English shirt 7 was unable to give depth and was replaced halfway through the second half by Grealish.

Harry Kane Scare

Harry Kane startled his teammates and coaching staff in a head-on clash with Rafael Tolói. The forward tried to head a ball inside the area and ended up biting the face of the Brazilian naturalized Italian. He had a bloody mouth and needed care, but he continued on the match.

first sleepy time

When two big teams like Italy and England face each other, great offensive plays, effect shots and emotion are expected. But the first half at San Siro had none of that, it was sleepy and the ball practically only circulated in the central region. With few relevant events, the Spaniard Jesús Gil Manzano didn’t add extras and ended the stage rigorously in the 45th minute.

Italy defends and waits

Although they were home in this afternoon’s clash and had the support of the crowd, Italy preferred to wait for England. He played most of the game in low line, neutralizing the rival offensive sector, and managed to take danger in individual plays and counterattack.

England suffer from Italian marking

In need of victory, England took the lead and took control of the game. It turns out that the midfield lacked inspiration, and the England team was not very sharp. With many lateral passes, the English team bumped into the Italian marking and had few clear scoring chances.

game chronology

Raspadori opened the scoring in the 22nd minute of the second half. He was launched by Bonucci in the back of the defense, cleared Walker and kicked placed to open the scoring.

DATASHEET:

ITALY 1 x 0 ENGLAND

Competition: Nations League, fifth round

Place: San Siro in Milan (Italy)

Date and time: September 23, 2022, Friday at 3:45 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP)

Auxiliaries: Diego Barbero Sevilla and Angel Nevado Rodriguez (ESP)

Yellow cards: Bonucci and Di Lorenzo (Italy); Grealish (England)

Goal: Scraper, at 22′ 2nd T

ITALY: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Rafael Toloi; Cristante, Jorginho (Emerson), Dimarco (Frattesi), Barella (Pobega); Scamacca (Gnonto) and Raspadori (Gabbiadini). Technician: Roberto Mancini.

ENGLAND: Pope; Walker (Luke Shaw), Dier, Maguire, Reece James; Rice, Bellingham, Foden, Sterling, Saka (Grealish). Harry Kane. Technician: Gareth Southgate.