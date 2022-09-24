Itaú’s new credit card has an annual fee of R$ 4 thousand

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

What to do when the company lays off, but doesn’t pay the termination?

Banco Itaú recently launched a credit card for very high-income customers, called Itaú The One Mastercard Black. The card offers up to 3.5 points per dollar and unlimited access to VIP lounges throughout Brazil. Itaú The One Mastercard Black was announced on September 12, and 400 customers were chosen to receive it.

The bank’s intention was that customers could test and share the experiences of this novelty. The official launch will be at the end of the month, so everyone will be able to apply for the card, subject to credit analysis. Two versions of the card will be offered:

What are the benefits of the Itaú The One Mastercard Black card?

Versions can be registered in virtual wallet services such as Google Pay, Samsung Pay and Apple Pay. The card has an annual fee of R$ 4 thousand, which is the highest in the country. However, the customer may have partial or total exemption from the annuity according to the profile and relationship with Itaú.

In view of this, as it is intended for the institution’s high-income customers, the new Itaú card offers several special advantages:

Iupp scoring program

Card users will receive 3.5 points per dollar purchased in other countries and 3 points for domestic purchases. The lupp program score can be exchanged for points from:

Latam Pass;

All blue;

smiles;

TAP Miles&GO

It is also possible to exchange points for airline tickets or hotel reservations through Itaú Personnalité.

VIP lounges

Card customers are entitled to LoungeKey VIP lounges and will also be able to access the two Mastercard Black lounges at Guarulhos Airport, in São Paulo. The benefit will also be available to those who have additional cards.

Did Nubank leave the Brazilian stock exchange?

The Assistant

At The Assistant, the customer will be entitled to a personal assistant who will be available 24 hours a day. He will be able to make detailed and personalized itineraries for his trips, reservations in the most requested restaurants and ticket purchases for events around the world.

What are the benefits of Itaú’s Mastercard Black banner?

The Mastercard Black brand has some advantages for its customers. See which ones:

Travel assistance;

Concierge;

Protected purchase;

Original extended warranty;

Insurance for rental vehicle;

Mastercard Surprise Program;

Protection for checked baggage.

How to apply for the new Itaú card?

After the launch, Itaú The One Mastercard Black cards can be requested directly from the manager of the Personnalité and Private Bank branch where the customer receives service. It is important to point out that the card is an exclusive product offered to part of the bank’s customers.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So, follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom/Shutterstock.com