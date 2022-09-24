It’s their turn! Brabas will have mosaic at Neo Química Arena

Corinthians fans are already starting to prepare the mosaic, which will be in the eastern sector of the white-and-white arena. Learn more details

Corinthians and Internacional will play the final of the women’s Brasileirão next Saturday (24), at 2 pm, at Neo Química Arena, and the Brabas will have a surprise: A mosaic just for them.

Mosaic being assembled at Neo Química Arena (Photo: Paola Eid/IDC Agency)

Yes, the crowd was mobilized, and like the men’s team, the women’s team will also have the design, made of geometric pieces, which together form a message of support for the team on the field.

All seats in the east sector of the Arena, for example, will have their share, and when together, they will form the text “UP THEM”.

The mosaic is being assembled by some fans, and the Identity Corinthiana had access to some images of the montage, on the afternoon of this Friday (23).

Thus, Corinthians and Internacional play for simple wins.

The first match ended in a 1-1 draw and a new tie will take the decision to the maximum penalties.

In this way, As Brabas are the current three-time national champions and will have a full house, in addition to the mosaic, to push them towards the tetra.

Finally, the board expects more than 40,000 Corinthians fans at Casa do Povo, which would make the club beat the record for fans in a women’s soccer game in the country.

The record belongs to Internacional itself, in the first leg of the finals, when it took 36,330 Colorados to Beira-Rio.

See more about Timon:

+ Duílio talks about Gobbi

+ Corinthians returns to training