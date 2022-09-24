Izolda follows Cagece mega-auction in São Paulo | Eliomar de Lima

Photo: Samuel Setubal-Special for O POVO

Governor Izolda Cela will participate, next Tuesday, in São Paulo, in the Public-Private Partnership auction aimed at universalizing sanitary sewage in Ceará. The auction will take place, under the sponsorship of the Federal Government, on the B3 (stock exchange). The concession has a total budget of over R$6 billion and will be made in two lots: one for the so-called Metropolitana Fortaleza Norte, including the Capital, and another for Cariri and Metropolitana Fortaleza Sul. In all, 24 municipalities and about 4.6 million people will benefit, according to the president of Cagece, Neuri Freitas, who will also be following this auction, one of the most important for the expansion of sewage in the State.

electoral weight

Speaking of Izolda, she has been using her social media to counter “lies” that candidates Roberto Cláudio (PDT) and Capitão Wagner (União Brasil) spread in their radio and TV advertisements. Well, without being in the campaign directly, she became a target.

formal support

Other. Izolda Cela is just waiting for the turn of the dispute to dive into the pro-Elmano Freitas campaign. She already preaches against Captain Wagner, adopting the motto: “Neither Captain from there, nor Captain from here”.

time to take over

In live, last Wednesday, President Bolsonaro (PL) asked for votes for Captain Wagner, postulant to the Government for União Brasil. The question is whether the candidate’s marketers will use the video in his campaign in this final stretch.





How Vadis?

In the final stretch of the presidential campaign, Ciro Gomes (PDT), who has not run his candidacy so far, also goes after his supporters who ask for a useful vote for Lula. What will become of Ciro after the first round. Here is the big unknown.

READ ALSO | Ipespe poll: in Ceará, Lula opens 29 points for Bolsonaro; Ciro gets 15%

Support

In his social networks, former senator Eunício Oliveira, now running for federal deputy, publishes a video of a strong electoral cable: the presidential candidate, Lula (PT). It not only asks for votes, but also highlights the partnership made when in government with the emedebista.

Bye, denialism!

The Secretary of Health of Fortaleza holds today the D-Day of Children and Adolescents Multivaccination. It will mobilize 116 health centers and will also serve in shopping malls in the city. Brazil, in terms of immunization against polio, is one of the worst in the Americas.

Choro & Jazz

Dori Caymmi, Sérgio Santos, Vanessa Moreno and people from Ceará like Theresa Rachel, Giuliano Eriston and Marimbanda are attractions at the XI Choro Jazz Festival. It will take place from today until Monday, at Cineteatro São Luiz, and from 11/29 to 12/4, in Jericoacoara. Petrobras in support.

Fruits in tourism

Today, in São Gonçalo do Amarante (RMF), the Escargot and Seafood Festival, a tradition in Praia da Taíba, ends. In this edition, Sesc and Senac promote free concerts and workshops aimed at professionals and entrepreneurs in the field of tourism.

For Education

State deputy Acrisio Sena (PT) gained new support for his re-election. After Eudoro Santana, Camilo’s father, professors Artur Bruno (head of Sema), Airton Farias, Cleyton Monte and Adriana Almeida joined.

UFCA

The Federal University of Cariri is registering, until the 7th, for a public tender for professors. Offers vacancies in the piano and music education area. The public notice can be checked on the FCA website (www.ufca.edu.br).

rise

Ubajara cable car, which has received more than 40,000 visitors since it resumed operations in February. Ibiapaba Tourism celebrates.

go down

Deforestation in Chapada do Araripe, which took place quickly. Glad the Federal Police reacted. Better late than never.

horizontals

Trading closes next Monday. For Trader’s Day. /// Accordionist Nonato Lima opens the trunk of Side B of Dominguinhos in a show this Saturday, at 19:00, at CCBNB Fortaleza. Free admission, through the Jazz em Cena project. /// Students and faculty at the Estácio University Center hold an environmental action today at 9 am. They will clean Praia do Futuro and will also distribute garbage bags to the regulars. /// Just remembering: “Do you really believe in an election resolved in the first round?”







