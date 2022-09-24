Jade Picon has car scenes adapted in ‘Travessia’ and is praised in the recordings as Chiara

A star is born. The long-awaited debut of Jade Picon as an actress promises not to disappoint the public. The influencer and former BBB has written off the recordings of the scenes as the patricinha Chiara from the new 9 pm soap opera, “Travessia”, which premieres on October 10.

Those who follow the recordings closely say that Jade, who turns 21 this Saturday, is rocking it. Super comfortable in the character’s skin, she arrives ready to record, with the text on the tip of her tongue, pays attention to the director’s instructions and does the scenes first, without repetition and very loose.

Jade Picon drives a BMW and kisses Chay Suede in the recording of ‘Travessia’; video

Jade Picon and Xamã meet again in the recording of ‘Travessia’ after an affair at Rock in Rio; video

Jade Picon records the scene of ‘Travessia’ driving a car and kissing Chay Suede Photo: Reproduction-Instagram

The only problem that arose during the preparation for the character was the fact that Jade didn’t know how to drive and had only passed the theoretical test to get her driver’s license last Friday. In the novel, the character Chiara owns a BMW, and the author Glória Perez wrote several scenes for her driving the powerful car through the streets of Rio. But the issue was resolved by the production of the feuilleton.

On Friday, she did a kissing scene with Ari, Chay Suede’s character. The sequence was recorded on a street in a neighborhood in Rio, with several residents watching. The solution given by the production for her not to direct on the scene was for Ari to get behind the wheel when the couple went for a ride.

On Thursday, Jade recorded “driving” on a busy street while the car was in the bed of a trailer pulling the vehicle. On the same day, sequences of the character’s birthday party were filmed, and the actress was radiant and natural, as if Chiara was already part of her.

Jade Picon records the scene of ‘Travessia’ driving a car and kissing Chay Suede Photo: Reproduction-Instagram

Jade Picon records the scene of ‘Travessia’ driving a car and kissing Chay Suede Photo: Reproduction-Instagram