Jade Picon wins birthday cake from fans at the recordings of Travessia: ‘What a nice surprise’ | TV & Famous

The day is a lot of party for Jade Picon! In this Saturday, 09/24, the young woman, now an actress, turns 21 and doesn’t stop getting surprises! At the door of the Globo Studios, the chiara of “Travessia” was received by fans with balloons and even a birthday cake.
“What a nice surprise,” she ruled.
Jade’s birthday is full of recordings of the new 9 o’clock soap opera. The influencer celebrated the new phase of her life and highlighted the need to be more “introspective” at the turn of this year’s cycle.
“I’m not going to do anything, I’m not going to have a party, I’m not going to travel. I record the whole day, I’m going to spend my birthday working. How crazy… I’m very happy, very accomplished”, she celebrated.
This Saturday, Jade started the day recording an external film in a shopping mall in Rio de Janeiro, and later at Globo Studios. “Travessia” premieres October 10.
Jade Picon as Chiara in Travessia — Photo: Globo/Estevam Avellar
On Friday, Jade Picon had already won a birthday present: after failing on the first attempt, the influencer passed the theoretical test to get her driver’s license. Look:
Jade Picon gets a cake as a gift from fans at the door of Estúdios Globo — Photo: Personal archive
