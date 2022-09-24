Jeffrey Dahmer: Mom Wanted Serial Killer Brains To Be Studied

The mother of Jeffrey Dahmer, the cannibalistic serial killer portrayed in the new Netflix series, wanted her son’s brain to be studied by scientists, to look for possible biological influences on the crimes committed.

Dahmer was a serial killer who claimed 17 victims from 1978 to 1991 in the United States. All young people and boys. Jeffrey drugged and abused his victims after they were dead and could have eaten their body parts despite no evidence.

But he became known as the “Milwaukee cannibal” because he kept parts of victims in the fridge or preserved with chemicals.

According to a 1995 report in The New York Times, Jeffrey’s family was trying to decide what to do with his remains after his death in prison in November 1994. At the time, the killer was beaten to death.

The mother, Joyce Flint, who died in 2000, a victim of breast cancer in 2000, wanted her son’s brain sent to scientists. The father, on the other hand, had a different view, as she wanted everything to be left behind.

So Jeffrey’s brain ended up being cremated with the body and the ashes were divided between the father and mother.

Dahmer: an American cannibal

The series “Dahmer: An American Cannibal” premiered this week on Netflix and introduces the life of Jeffrey Dahmer, played by Evans Peters, to a new audience.

The victims were between 14 and 32 years old and had a similar profile: they were LGBTQIA+, men, black or indigenous and of low purchasing power.

The production, which has 10 episodes, tells how the killer chose his victims, and also shows the important role of neighbor Glenda Cleveland, played by Niecy Nash, for Dahmer’s arrest.