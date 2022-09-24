Joel Santana harshly criticizes Luís Castro, Botafogo coach: ‘It’s weak. I rate 4’

Former coach of Botafogowith three spells at the club, Joel Santana is not liking the work of the Portuguese coach Luís Castro. In an interview with the channel “Resenha com TF”, he harshly criticized.

– Is weak. (Would have sent away) a long time ago. He’s cocky, he thinks he knows everything, in fact most Portuguese coaches have to hold back a little bit to talk to Brazilians. Botafogo’s people say he’s too pedantic, nobody can see his training, nobody can do anything. He’s in Brazil, man, it’s different here. I respect him, but I think he’s weak. Why isn’t Botafogo playing shit? If he was good, he wouldn’t be going through the suffering he’s going through. I went there to see the game against América-MG, suffered, cried blood. So far his work hasn’t told me anything. Want a note? I’ll give it a 4 – said Joel Santana, who continued.

– It’s football, let’s let him work, then we’ll analyze the work. If he is good, he stays, if he is bad, he leaves. Ended. But if it’s too bad, you have to leave first. It’s simple. Are Botafogo fans satisfied? Why is there no patience with Brazilian technicians? You own a big company, top of the line, number one, if the guy gets it wrong is he kept there? John Textor he has the money, but he doesn’t have the football wisdom. Why did you remove the coach who took Botafogo from below and went up to the First Division (Enderson Moreira)? Why didn’t you see the work and not accept it? Because he is interested in the technician staying there, because he is a dealer. And business likes to do business – claimed Joel.

The former coach, who is now a candidate for federal deputy, sent yet another message to the American businessman, an investor in the Botafogo SAF.

– Textor, you own the club, but you don’t own the crowd. Botafogo is a club whose coach never went to General Severiano, he never went to see the photographs of Garrincha, Didi, Zagallo, Valtencir, Manga, Carlos Roberto, Jarzinho, Roberto, I’ll be talking all day here the players, was the club that most ceded players to the Brazilian team. You can have the money, but don’t take a shit here, because this is Brazil. Botafogo fans know that. You can be the president of the United States, but not here, invest your money for the best of the club, but don’t come to do that with the club. If Botafogo doesn’t join, it’s your fault, yours alone, nothing more than yours. The message is given – said Joel.

– I don’t like to see cowardice, wait. If the guy does well, I have nothing against any coach. But the guy even to be a good manager has to know that the guy is not doing well. Players are not doing well, why not playing? Wasn’t Kanu the best defender? The guy stopped overnight. It arrives at Kanu, who was talking a lot, “Kanu, you are talking too much, play and forget your mouth”. But he’s a good player, so much so that he was supposed to be sold and Botafogo didn’t. I follow, I’m not a coach just watching soap operas – he concluded.