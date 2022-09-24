Jorge Jesus returns to Brazil and would coach a rival Flamengo team

The “Mister” still misses the red-black crowd

September 24, 2022 · 00:30 hs

Jorge Jesus had a remarkable stint in Brazilian football directing the Flamengo between 2019 and 2020. In fact, the Portuguese is considered one of the greatest coaches in the club’s history. Due to the success, Mister’s name is usually one of the most mentioned to take over the technical command of teams in Brazil. The most recent case disclosed was the interest of the Atlético-MGwho denied talking to JJ.

— Regarding Jorge Jesus, no one from the club or connected to the club has contacted the coach, as there was no survey or even expression of interest on the part of Atlético. Again they are using Atlético’s name to value someone –, informed the mining club to the newspaper “Lance”.

2022 Qatar Cup Stickers – Blister Card With 100 Envelopes Paperback. Buy here

More Flamengo news:

While Lewandowski drives a R$ 1 million car, see which Ayrton Lucas car is in Mengão

Dorival wants to remove important player from Athletico Paranaense and Felipão is furious

Jorge Jesus can return to Brazil

In addition to the coach, Atlético-MG also denied interest in the midfielder Wallissongives black Bridge. According to information released by Lance!, the Minas Gerais club called the rumors “cavados”, to value the Portuguese coach and the Brazilian player. With that, the Belo Horizonte team reinforced that there was no survey or manifestation of desire for the duo.

Likely return?

It is worth noting that Jorge Jesus revealed that returning to Brazil is part of the plans for the sequence of his career, in an interview this year. Even Mister left open a possible return to Flamengo. The coach is currently at Fenerbahce, a club he took over just over three months ago. There have already been 14 games in charge of the Turkish team this season.