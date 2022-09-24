José Dumont: Justice accepts complaint against actor – 09/24/2022 – Daily life

Judge Gisele Guida de Faria, from the First Specialized Court in Crimes against Children and Adolescents in Rio de Janeiro, accepted this Friday (23) the Public Ministry’s complaint against actor José Dumont, 72, accused of storing photographs and videos containing child pornography scenes.

Dumont was arrested in the act on the 15th, after police officers found images on his computer and cell phone during a search and seizure operation at his home. He is also investigated for alleged abuse of a teenager.

His arrest was converted into preventive custody during a custody hearing, at the request of the prosecution, in a decision that considered suspicions that some of the stored images had been produced by the actor himself.

“Although the defense stated that he would not have had the will to store the files and that he would carry out work involving the matter, it cannot be disregarded that the SEPOL report indicates ‘the possibility that it was produced by the camera of the seized work'” , says part of the decision.

Dumont claims that he researched the images for study to carry out a work on the subject and that he does not participate in groups with exchanges of pornographic child images. He also denied having photographed, filmed, bought or sold any such material.

The complaint that led to the search and seizure operation was made by neighbors, who claimed that the actor was caught in CCTV footage of the building caressing and kissing a 12-year-old teenager. In the operation, police found about 240 files of child pornography, totaling 98 megabytes.

This Monday (19), the Public Ministry of Paraíba requested, this Monday (19), the resumption of investigations into possible rape of vulnerable committed by Dumont in 2009 in the city of Cabedelo, 15 km from João Pessoa.

The investigations began when a neighbor of the actor forwarded a complaint to the Federal Public Ministry, reporting that he would be receiving boys between 8 and 14 years old in his apartment.

Dumont was scheduled to play a minor explorer in the soap opera “Todas Flores”, an original production by Globoplay. According to the synopsis, the character shelters begging children on an abandoned bus where he lives.

“In light of the reported facts, Globo took the decision to remove him from the telenovela. The suspicion of pedophilia is serious. No abusive and criminal behavior is tolerated by the company, even if it occurs in the personal lives of contractors and third parties who have any relationship,” the broadcaster said.