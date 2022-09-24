Journalist Fábio Sormani is fired from ESPN and Disney takes a stand; see more details

ESPN terminated Fabio Sormani’s contract, two days after the resignation of Felipe Fancicani. The two were members of the program ‘F90’ and left the station for different reasons. The journalist was fired by supposedly made a homophobic joke inside the newsroom, against an LGBTQIA+ employee.

The situation was analyzed by the issuer’s compliance department, which does not usually tolerate this type of situation. The journalist participated in the ‘F90’ last Thursday, but was removed and was no longer on the program’s bench this Friday.

A meeting tonight defined the resignation of the journalist, who joined ESPN after FOX Sports was integrated into Disney channels. Fábio Sormani was one of the company’s main commentators.

wanted by THROW!ESPN has officially positioned itself.

– Journalist Fábio Sormani is no longer part of the team of commentators on Disney’s sports channels. We thank him for all his efforts and wish him success in his new professional stage,” ESPN said in a statement.

HELLO! contacted journalist Fabio Sormani to learn his version of events. So far, we have not received a response. In case of contact with the journalist, this publication will be updated.