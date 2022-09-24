Juliano Cazarré celebrates the 3 months of his baby still in the hospital

Juliano Cazarré, Alcides from “Pantanal”, shows his 3-month-old baby and tells how she is doing

The actor Juliano Cazarre showed her baby who has just turned three months old. The little girl is the result of her relationship with the biologist and journalist Leticia Cazarré, to whom he is married. Maria Guilhermina came into the world on June 21 this year. She is the youngest of five children.

The couple is the father of three boys and another little girl. Their eldest son is already 11 years old and is called Vicente. Then comes Inácio, 10 years old, and little Gaspar, 3 years old. Baby Maria Madalena, just one year old, completes the team.

This Wednesday (21), the couple celebrated another month of the youngest’s life and talked about her health. Maria Guilhermina remains hospitalized. It turns out that the baby was born with Ebstein’s Anomaly, a rare congenital heart disease.

As soon as she came into the world, she had to undergo heart surgery. Shortly thereafter, doctors performed his second heart surgery. While the baby undergoes treatment, the couple shares the care of the children.

Letícia is temporarily living in São Paulo, a city where they managed to get a medical team to monitor the case closely. Already Juliano Cazarre continues with the other children in Rio de Janeiro. The actor still balances work and the philosophy school he decided to attend. The artist is on the air remake from the telenovela “Pantanal”, in which he plays Peão Alcides.

Even with the distance, the dads celebrated Guilhermina’s third birthday in a very special way. The couple bought some thank you cards to send messages to everyone who is helping the family at this delicate time.

In the record, posted on social media, they even showed the cute little girl. The baby poses with a bunny beside her and with hospital equipment. In the picture you can see that she is still intubated.

“Guadeloupe, we love you so much! One day you will understand how much it has transformed our lives and the hearts of many, many people. Congratulations! And to share a little bit of the gratitude we feel, I had these special heart cards made with my favorite stationery and customized brand, @weartpersonalizados”, wrote the dads.

Leticia and Juliano Cazarre They added: “They who were with me in the most special moments, now celebrate once again with our family. And they still help me dream, with these personalized travel accessories for Maria Madalena and Maria Guilhermina, the sisters who, God willing, will still travel a lot together in this life!”.

