Justice accepts complaint against actor José Dumont, arrested for storing child pornography | Rio de Janeiro

Judge Gisele Guida de Faria, from the 1st Specialized Court in Crimes against Children and Adolescents (Veca), accepted this Friday (23) the complaint by the Public Ministry (MP) against actor José Dumont – arrested in the act for acquiring , possess and store on your computer and cell phone, photographs and videos containing pornography scenes involving children and adolescents of different ages.

Dumont was arrested in flagrante delicto on the 15th, and his arrest was converted into preventive detention after undergoing a custody hearing.

the actor is being also investigated for allegedly abusing a 12-year-old boy.

On Friday (16), the Justice of Rio converted the arrest into preventive of the actor. In his decision, Judge Antonio Luiz Da Fonsêca Lucchese further determined:

the issuance of an arrest warrant against the accused;

the revocation of the bail arbitrated by the police authority;

providing medical care to check the actor’s health;

the decree of secrecy of the case.

The complaint came from neighbors. According to the investigation, security cameras at the condominium where he lives caught the actor committing abuses against a 12 year old teenageras kisses and caresses.

Police said he approached the boy a year ago, offering financial aid and gifts.

Upon fulfilling the search and seizure warrant at the actor’s home, the police found videos and photos containing child pornography on personal cell phone and computer. The Justice had also authorized the breach of data confidentiality.

José Dumont was arrested in the act. According to the Child and Adolescent Statute, storing images of sex involving children is a crime.

The actor was taken to the Victim Child and Adolescent Police Station (DCAV).

José Dumont’s defense did not comment.

Child sexual abuse and violence: see the signs and learn how to protect children

Born in Bananeiras, Paraíba, in August 1950, José Dumont began his career in theater and participated in more than 40 films, such as “O Homem que Virou Suco”, “A Hora da Estrela” and “Dois Filhos de Francisco”.

He was awarded as the best actor in several festivals, such as Gramado, in 1981.

1 of 2 José Dumont in ‘Death and Life Severina’ — Photo: Grupo Globo Collection José Dumont in ‘Death and Life Severina’ — Photo: Grupo Globo Collection

At Globo, he debuted in the 1970s, in programs such as “Caso Verdade” and the series “Carga Pesada”. She starred in the special “Morte e Vida Severina”, which won the International Emmy.

At the station, he made more than 15 soap operas and series. Currently, she recorded participation in a Globoplay production.

José Dumont worked at the extinct TV Manchete.

At Record, where he stayed for almost a decade, he participated in series, such as “Milagres de Jesus”, and soap operas, such as “Caminhos do Coração” and “Mutantes”.

Globo released the following note: “Actor José Dumont was hired as the right work specifically for the soap opera “Todas as Flores”, to be shown on Globoplay. In view of the reported facts, Globo made the decision to remove him from the soap opera. The suspicion of pedophilia is serious. No abusive and criminal behavior is tolerated by the company, even if it occurs in the personal lives of contractors and third parties who have any relationship with it”.

Child sexual abuse and violence: learn how to report it