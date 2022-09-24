Justin Bieber shares a tattoo of his face made by a Brazilian

Justin Bieber, 28, surprised tattoo artist Chris Dualmo, resident of Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense, Rio de Janeiro, sharing a tattoo of the singer’s face made by the professional.

In the drawing, the tattoo artist reproduced an image of the Canadian singer on the left leg of a client during the show at Rock in Rio, on the 4th of this month. The tattoo was based on a photo published by the artist after the performance at the festival.

Chris published the photo on the 14th, which has, so far, almost 9 thousand likes. He stated that he could not miss this unique moment. “Of course I couldn’t miss this moment. Justin Bieber at Rock in Rio now immortalized in the skin!”, he wrote.

“Justin Bieber shared a photo of my tattoo. Oh my God, Justin shared the tattoo I got,” he celebrated in Instagram Stories.

To the newspaper O Globo, the tattoo artist spoke of the emotion of having been noticed by the singer. “And it’s getting likes. I’m shaking. I can’t believe it. I was at the show and it was a very memorable moment for me, it was the first time I went to a festival. I’ve been a fan since 2015 because of my wife who is much more of a fan of him When I arrived from the show, the first thing I thought was that I wanted to tattoo this moment on someone, so I announced it on Instagram and a client agreed to do it. I did it for the day that was very special to me and in honor of my wife who is a big fan,” he said.

Chris is 28 years old, has been working as a tattoo artist for 6 years and has his own studio in Xerém, also in Baixada Fluminense do Rio.