King Charles may evict brother from 31-room royal residence

Prince Andrew, 62, is reportedly worried about being evicted from the 31-room palace where he lives with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in the Royal Park of Windsor, England.

According to British newspaper The Sun, the ex-couple believes that King Charles III could strip them of the Royal Lodge, where they have lived since 2004, as part of his bureaucratic reform to ‘wipe down’ royal spending amid the crisis. economy in the UK.

“They are no longer under the protection of the queen [Elizabeth 2ª, morta no início do mês]. Brings a terrible image [para o governo de Charles] Andrew is not fulfilling his obligations and is occupying a £30 million mansion during a financial crisis.”

As is known, Andrew lost his military titles and has been removed from his positions as a senior member of the royal family since he was accused of sexual abuse against US lawyer Virginia Giuffre.

Should he in fact order Andrew and Sarah out of the Royal Lodge, Charles will have to pay his brother £7 million in damages in respect of the breach of the 75-year tenancy he signed with the Crown before moving to the Royal Lodge. Windsor house.