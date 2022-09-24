know when to seek help and early symptoms

Ceará has 270 confirmed cases of monkeypox and another 227 are under investigation. In the last week, the state has been showing a rapid increase in diagnosed patients. THE PEOPLE interviewed the executive secretary of Health Surveillance, of the Secretary of Health of Ceará (Sesa), Sarah Mendes, to explain when people should be on alert, what the main symptoms are and how to carry out proper isolation.

Of the total, 38 patients are women and seven patients are children from zero to 9 years old. Altogether, 1,150 suspected cases were reported, 579 of which have already been discarded in the laboratory, according to the monitoring panel of Sesa’s IntegraSUS.

According to Mendes, the state is experiencing an increase in cases because there are community transmission of the disease, in addition to greater “detection capacity” and “sensitivity of the care network and the surveillance network in monitoring these diagnoses”.

“In recent weeks, we have seen an important growth in the number of cases, but this is basically due to the decentralization of diagnoses”, he says. The diagnosis, until the beginning of February, was made by Fiocruz in Rio de Janeiro; so it took a long time, test results came out in up to 21 days.

The secretary compares that, since the 8th of September, the diagnosis is being made here in Ceará. “Today, a sample arriving at the Central Public Health Laboratory (Lacen) in the morning, in the afternoon the result is already being released. This is a positive point for this greater detection of cases”, she points out.

What symptoms should a person have to suspect they have monkeypox?

The most common symptom is a skin rash. But it is important to note that it starts as a redness that then can blister, become pus and only then create that crust that has become like the popularized image of monkeypox.

So basically it’s the appearance of these skin rashes. Many patients also report fever, headache, adynamia (muscle weakness), body pain, and feeling unwell.

When to seek care?

The ideal time is at the onset of symptoms. First, if you have been in contact with someone who has had these symptoms, the person should be aware of the appearance of any of the symptoms as well. It can start with fever, headache, adynamia and then skin lesions.

But the landmark that we have guided the population to seek a diagnosis for monkeypox is the skin rash. If a rash has appeared, seek a health facility.

Where can I get this service?

The person can seek any basic health unit. In Ceará, all cases are mild, and the municipalities are prepared to receive them. The Basic Health Units have diagnostic kits, they have a trained professional to carry out the collection, they know the flow of sending this sample.

In Fortaleza, which is where we have the largest population and also the largest number of cases, the City Hall assigned a health unit in each of the six regions to be a sentinel for cases of monkeypox.

Is the disease only considered if you have close contact with someone already diagnosed?

The contact is an alert. That’s what lights up the yellow light. And the contact of transmission is skin-to-skin contact or by objects, be it a towel, a sheet, a glass, a cutlery… But only those who had contact go to a health unit? Not.

The individual should seek whenever a rash appears or the appearance of other symptoms.

Having confirmed or even suspected the disease, is it important to be isolated? How to do this isolation?

Sesa guides isolation for the confirmed case. Symptoms can persist for a period of five to 21 days, with an average of 16 days. And the person with symptoms needs to isolate themselves, that is, not share a bed, separate a specific towel for the patient to use, separate the cutlery, glass, household items in general.

It is an isolation more for a contact disease than for a respiratory disease. It is also important for the patient to be careful about the use of a mask inside the home, especially if they live with people with comorbidities. Only after the lesions dry up and fall off can the patient come out of isolation.

(Collaborated by Marcela Tosi)

About the subject









Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags