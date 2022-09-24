Lack of World Cup albums and stickers is a matter for the government

We are aware that Argentina is going through a very complicated moment, especially related to the economy, whose situation is justifiable because of annual inflation figures that exceed 70%. In fact, the absence of imported products, an increase in poverty and unemployment are already being recorded.

Read more: World Cup 2022 album: Rare stickers are in packs

Even in this situation, on Tuesday afternoon, the 20th, some employees of the Ministry of Economy and also of the Secretariat of Interior Commerce had four hours to carry out a mediation between the manufacturer of the World Cup sticker albums, Panini, with the syndicate of kiosks and newsstands in Argentina.

They have complained that the company has given priority only to the distribution of albums and stickers to supermarket chains or online shopping platforms, such as Mercado Livre.

“This is the result of this strategy”, was what Horácio Shipane, 42, told the report. He owns a kiosk in the neighborhood of Villa Urquiza and showed that there is also a very long queue of teenagers and several adults who were waiting for a shipment of products to arrive.

“My stand has always been a reference in selling figurines. The boys have always gathered out front to trade, to play games, to complete their albums. It was like that with my father too. It’s the kind of tradition that passes from father to son and now, with these online stores, they’re destroyed,” he added.

Jonathan, a named 14-year-old boy, showed his picture of the French Kylian Mbappé and listened to the offers: “change for 20”, “change for an almost complete album”, “I pay 3 thousand pesos”.

The crisis of the stickers lasts for a month

This sticker crisis in Argentina started as soon as the sales of the Mmundo Cup albums started on August 24th. “In Russia, we had a lot of demand, now it’s being too much. I think it’s because it will be Messi’s last Cup”, pointed out Gonzalo Cortizo, 28, who runs a kiosk on Avenida Corrientes. “I was excited when they arrived, I put Argentine flags and several t-shirts, decorated the store. But then people started asking for the album straight away, and I didn’t have it anymore. That or it didn’t have the figurines. It was a disappointment.”

A 43-year-old teacher was also very impatient about the subject. She said that she was promising her son Leonardo to buy the entire album at Mercado Livre, as long as they got out of line. “But what’s the fun?” asked the son. To the reporters, she said: “This is a fantasy that parents put in their children’s heads, boy manias. Today the world is different. Imagine if they ask me to go to the newsstand to buy a magazine or a newspaper. The world changed!”.