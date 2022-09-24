Latifi out of Williams in 2023







Williams announced that Nicholas Latifi will leave the team formula 1 at the end of the 2022 season.

Latifi made his F1 debut with Williams in early 2020 on a three-year deal but struggled to match his teammates. George Russell and Alex Albon during your time on the team. The Canadian’s departure has been widely expected for several months, but Williams confirmed the news on Friday, revealing that his contract will not be extended.

Williams said he will announce a replacement for Latifi “in due course”.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Williams Racing – all the people at the factory and those I work with on the track – for the last three years,” Latifi said in a statement.

“My initial F1 debut was delayed due to the pandemic, but we finally started in Austria and while we didn’t achieve the results together that we had hoped for, it was still a fantastic journey.

“Getting my first points in Hungary last year was a moment I will never forget and I will move into the next chapter of my career with special memories of my time with this dedicated team. I know none of us are going to stop trying until the end of the season.”

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44 Photo by: Alessio Morgese

Latifi failed to score any points in his first full season at Williams as the team struggled from the back of the grid. His first divisional score came in Hungary last year, when he finished seventh, helping the team score its first points in more than two years.

But following his season-ending crash in Abu Dhabi last year and the subsequent safety car impact on the championship, Latifi has been subject to significant death threats and online abuse, impacting him mentally.

Latifi has failed to finish a race above 12th so far this season, while Albon and Nyck de Vries – who replaced Albon at Monza – managed to score points for Williams.

Williams F1 boss Jost Capito paid tribute to Latifi as “a great team player who has a great attitude towards his colleagues and work and is very well liked and respected throughout the business”.

“Our time together is coming to an end, but I know he will do his best to maximize what we can do for the remainder of this season,” said Capito.

“We wish him the best of luck for his future, both in and out of the cockpit.”

Latifi said at Zandvoort that he would not consider any other race options for 2023 until his future with Williams has been defined, but his chances of staying on the F1 grid look remote.

Williams is known to be considering de Vries for a full-time position in 2023, but the team faces competition from alpine and gives AlphaTauri by the Dutch signature. Another option for Williams is one of their academy drivers, Logan Sargeantwhich currently runs in formula 2 and must finish in the top five to secure a super license.

