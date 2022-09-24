Laura Cardoso cries at ‘Meeting’ and is supported by Patrícia Poeta







Laura Cardoso was moved during the ‘Meeting’ Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

Laura Cardoso did not hold back her emotion during her participation in the program Datecommanded by Patrícia Poeta, this Thursday, 22. The actress, who completed 95 years of life on September 13, was surprised with some testimonies from her co-workers when remembering her outstanding roles on television.

The artist made her debut on Globo in 1981 and since then conquered the public with all her talent. “All the characters I play, I love! There’s not one I’ve complained about. All are welcome. I dedicate myself wholeheartedly to the work”, guaranteed the veteran.

“It hits that butterflies in my stomach, I get scared, cold. I think: ‘My God, will I get it right, will I do well?’. I’m afraid of starting a job and not getting it right”, she confessed. The actress even told the secret of her vitality: “Work is a wonderful thing. If you dedicate yourself to what you like, it always works out!”





Laura cardoso cries and is supported by patricia poet Photo: Celebrities and Celebrities

Tributes

In addition, during the program, Laura received several honors from her colleagues. Lima Duarte sent a recording to the artist and praised their friendship.

“My old friend from Tupi, great actress. This passion that you bring for the profession, for this eagerness to tell stories, talk about love… This eagerness is driven by love. Be very happy more and more”, declared the actor. “My friend of over 50 years,” she said.

Then it was Gloria Pires’ turn, who showed all her admiration for her professional colleague. “Nobody can imagine how much Laura Cardoso is debauched and is always ready for the best laughs. My beloved, I love you, I’m happy with this tribute to you”, she began.

“You are an example for all Brazilian artists. Congratulations on your career, on your legacy. Thank you for being here, for your generosity, and all the talent you give us in each of your work”, he added.

Patrícia Poeta’s support

With the statements, Laura Cardoso cried and Patrícia Poeta had to support her. The presenter, by the way, hugged the actress and tore praise. “Receive this hug from all of us Brazilians here, for your passion for the profession. It’s a hug of gratitude.”

She even continued to praise the artist. “We admire when we see you, who work with art, dedicate yourself in this way. It’s very beautiful to see you as a strong woman, everything you went through when she started her career”, she said.

Finally, the presenter highlighted how important Dona Laura is for teledramaturgy. “I wanted you to know how much you are loved. It’s good for us to always reinforce. Gratitude for all these works, roles that you did with tremendous dedication.”

