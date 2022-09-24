Lawyer for boy abused by José Dumont: “It was all premeditated”

André Garcia, a lawyer for the family of a 12-year-old who was allegedly abused by the 72-year-old actor José Dumont, arrested for storing child pornography, said the veteran’s actions were “premeditated.”

In an interview with Jornal da Record, the boy’s mother, who was not identified, stated that the artist approached her son with theater tips and gave the boy gifts.

Actor José Dumont is arrested on suspicion of pedophilia Actor José Dumont is arrested on suspicion of pedophilia Actor is also investigated for pedophilia in ParaíbaGlobo/Estevam Avellar Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Actor José Dumont is arrested on suspicion of pedophilia jose dumont Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Actor José Dumont is arrested on suspicion of pedophilia José DumontGlobo / Estevam Avellar Actor José Dumont is arrested on suspicion of pedophilia Tião das Cacimbas, character of José Dumont in Where the Strong are BornGlobo / Estevam Avellar Metrópoles 3 partner advertising Actor José Dumont is arrested on suspicion of pedophilia He is accused of abusing a 12-year-old boyGlobo/Estevam Avellar 0

“On weekends, he [o filho] came to my shop and that’s where he met [o José Dumont]. He never went to the actor’s house. On weekends, when my son went to my store, he [José Dumont] I was a frequent customer and always asked how he was at the theater,” he said.

Premeditated

The family’s lawyer, André Garcia, who also spoke to the report, said: “It was all very premeditated. First he gained confidence and then he attacked.”

The column At Mira, from Metropolis, released the case of the 12-year-old boy. According to the investigations, the global offered gifts to the victim so that he could kiss her on the mouth and caress her private parts. Everything was filmed by security cameras. The video material gave rise to the investigation.

The boy’s mother claims that Dumont became a friend of the family and even held a birthday party for the child. According to her, the son received the amount of R$ 1 thousand in bank deposit to help with medical expenses.

“When my son was with me, right there in my shop, he kept talking to my son and giving him his tips… [presentes] in front of me, always, as I told you, in my company. My son was always close to me. Money was once,” he recalled.

“[Quero] Justice. Let him pay for what he did and let him not do this to any more children.”

the case

Arrested since the 15th, accused of storing child pornography content and having sex with a 12-year-old child, José Dumont hired the law firm Arthur Lavigne, one of the most expensive and renowned in Brazil, to work on the case.

The professional is known for his role in the Daniella Perez case, as an assistant to the prosecution.

According to Notícias da TV, Arthur Lavigne does not act directly in the case of José Dumont, but is responsible for the body of lawyers that are part of his office. Also according to the website, he was already a client and solved other legal matters, but now he will also be defended in the criminal sphere.