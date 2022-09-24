Lawyer gives voice of arrest to judge during session – News

A lawyer gave a voice of arrest to a judge of the Regional Labor Court (TRT-3) during a hearing of the 3rd Panel of the Court last Wednesday (21). Lawyer Tiago Jonas Aquino got into a scuffle with judge Milton Vasques Thibau de Almeida, after being denied oral support.

See the moment:





The judge changed the vote given in a case attended by Jonas. The lawyer asked for further support, that is, to speak again. However, the magistrate denied the request and as the lawyer insisted, he ordered him to leave the courtroom, accompanied by the police.



Without agreeing, Jonas said he was being arrested illegally and gave the judge a voice of arrest for abuse of authority. The defender pointed out that any Brazilian citizen can announce the arrest of anyone who commits a crime punishable by arrest in the act. However, during the broadcast, the order was not complied with by the police and the judge left the session with his colleagues. The lawyer remained in the session arguing with the police officer, until the transmission is cut off.

The clash between the two jurists began in 2020, when the judge called Jonas’ oral support “confused”, during a videoconference hearing. The lawyer then cursed the judge and the magistrate replied saying that he would change his vote. In the Wednesday session, Milton Vasques actually changed his assessment.





wanted by R7, the TRT-3 stated that the president of the Court will analyze the case. “The presidency of the Regional Labor Court of the 3rd Region, upon becoming aware of the facts widely reported by social media, which took place during a trial session in one of its classes, with a clash between the judge and lawyer, comes to clarify that it will guide its performance in this regard. episode, within its competence and within the limits of the relevant regulations”, highlights the text.

The OAB Minas Gerais and the Minas Gerais Lawyers Association were called on Thursday (22) to accompany the lawyer in a trial session at the court, who informed the entities that he had received a voice of arrest by a judge.

On the occasion, the attorney general for prerogatives of the OAB-MG and the regional attorney for the prerogatives of Zona da Mata II personally attended and, remotely, the president and directors of AMAT, which resulted in his release. The two entities continue to monitor the developments of the incident with a view to taking measures they deem necessary.