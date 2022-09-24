Leandro Lehart appeals conviction for rape and false imprisonment; Court ruled that singer can defend himself in freedom | Sao Paulo

This Friday (23) the notice of subpoena for lawyers was published in the Official Journal of Justice. The case will be analyzed by the second instance.

The artist deleted all the images and videos from his Instagram profile and kept only one post: a note in his defense posted after the case came to light. In the text, Leandro claims to be the victim of “a great injustice” (see more below). According to the Public Ministry, the artist attended all the hearings, but denied the charge.

O Fantastic interviewed Rita de Cássia Corrêa, the woman who denounced the musician. She said she suffered grotesque abuse and had her life destroyed. They met in 2017 and had a relationship. In 2019, the victim went through a violent situation at the artist’s house.

According to verified by g1the singer told the victim on the night of the crime that if she “hadn’t liked [da situação escatológica pela qual passou]would get used to the next times.” In a report to the Justice, the victim stated that Lehart said, at the time, that other women had already gone through that.

Rita stated that, on the night of the crime, was bruised and hoarse from screaming in despair when she was locked in the bathroom of the residence. She told Fantástico that Leandro was aggressive, immobilized her, and then committed a grotesque and eschatological act of violence:

“In my mouth. I’ve already started thrashing around and asking him to stop. And trying to get him off of me, but I couldn’t. He still masturbated to orgasm.”

In the case file, Rita said: “[Eu] I didn’t have the strength to try to get out of there, because I was scared and shaken. Because I fought with the author trying to avoid all that.” She was released at dawn, when she questioned the singer about the sexual assaults. After the victim was released, the singer asked her to “calm down”.

Rita undergoes psychological treatment. She worked in the public transport system in the capital of São Paulo and left her job because she was shaken by the situation. The woman was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress and attempted suicide.

As the victim ran out of income and was experiencing financial problems, the singer even sent her basic food baskets. The case was registered months after Rita sought out a support network that offered psychological and legal help.

‘I threw myself down a flight of stairs wanting to escape everything I was going through’, says Leandro Lehart’s victim

Messages show confession

Messages showing Lehart’s confession were forwarded by the victim to justice. The singer confirmed that he sent the messages, but denied the crime: “He said such a sentence, despite the fact that it did not occur, to make her ‘more at ease’ and for her to forget at that moment the desire to kill herself” (see below).

08/30/2020 – 15:30:34: “in any case we are adults.. if you feel entitled to report me, do so. I won’t be upset.”

08/30/2020 – 15:30:57: “I can even make a statement for you. (…) I assume this, with great shame but I assume (…) there it is… keep this conversation of ours that is your definitive proof.”

08/30/2020 – 15:50:27: “I already left my confession here (…) I have to criticize myself, and if I’m wrong, I’ll pay.”

Leandro Lehart is sentenced to 9 years in prison for rape and false imprisonment

“I condemn the defendant Paulo Leandro Fernandes Soares [Lehart] for the crimes of rape and false imprisonment, provided for in arts. 213, caput, and 148, § 2, of the CP, to the penalty of 9 years, 7 months and 6 days of imprisonment and 24 days-fine, in an initial closed regime, in accordance with the above reasoning. I order the defendant to pay the court costs. The defendant will be able to appeal in freedom”, wrote the judge.

The criminal attorney and victim’s representative released a note in which she previously said:

“The case is disgusting! One of the worst I’ve had contact with in almost 17 years of profession. It’s the synthesis of horror, subjugation and men’s hatred of women.”

In a statement, Lehart wrote: “I am the victim of a great injustice, but the truth will soon prevail. It’s been 40 years of career and 50 years of life believing in justice, and even if it is late, it does not fail. will never prevail. Thank you for everything”.

The defense note reads: “Leandro Lehart’s technical defense, in response to press requests for comments, informs that the case is being held in court and is still pending a final decision, which prevents further consideration of the facts. luck, Leandro and his lawyers remain confident in the Judiciary and that the truth will prevail, with his consequent acquittal”.

Paulo Leandro Fernandes Soares, known as Leandro Lehart, is 50 years old, and is an iconic singer, musician and songwriter of the 1990s.

Multi-instrumentalist and self-taught, the artist plays more than 30 instruments and was, over 10 years (in the late 1990s and early 2000s) the largest copyright collector in Brazil.

Leandro also has in his curriculum the post of director of the Centro Cultural de São Paulo (CCSP), one of the first multidisciplinary cultural centers in the country. The musician remained in the post from May 2021 to February 2022.

Lehart is also an ambassador for the O Samba Cura project, created in 1997 in partnership with the NGO Solidarity Action Against Childhood Cancer.

According to data from Ecadnet, Leandro Lehart has 369 musical works to his name, in addition to 899 phonograms recorded with his voice.