Learn how lack of sleep can harm your heart health

(credit: Kinga Cichewicz/Unsplash)

Sleep is a fundamental part of the routine to restore the body. In addition to organizing physical and cognitive functions, a good night’s sleep strengthens the body’s immune system and is also an act of self-soothing, of care for the physical constitution. However, intermittent activities and external factors such as stress and anxiety can result in lack or deprivation of sleep, which is scientifically proven to harm heart health.

Neurologist Dalva Poyares, from Instituto do Sono, explains the differences between events that limit sleep and the disease that affects people who go through excessive withdrawal from it. “Lack of sleep or deprivation is different from Insufficient Sleep Syndrome. It’s one thing to lose sleep for a day or enjoy an event and go without sleep for three days, for example. This is one case. Acute sleep deprivation is a chronic process, is another occurrence”, he teaches.

There is scientific evidence and studies, however, that attest that a shortening of the sleep period in a single night can change the heart rate. “There may be an alteration in the electrocardiogram”, says Dalva.

Some diseases can arise as a result of sleepless nights. According to the cardiologist and master in cardiology from the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), Silvio Gioppato, lack of sleep can be a factor in the development of diseases that damage the arteries of the heart. “According to data and surveys, animal and observational studies of large population groups, sleep deprivation, but also excess sleep, predisposes to hypertension, favors or worsens the onset and control of diabetes and, as a consequence, diseases of fat deposition in the walls of the coronary arteries”, teaches the cardiologist. Comorbidities such as obesity can also occur as a result of poor sleep or lack of sleep.

Another important factor to take into account is the rest time. The ideal interval for restful sleep is six to eight hours, according to Dalva Poyares. “Sleeping less than six hours, on average, can predispose the individual to cardiovascular consequences, and sleeping more than eight hours may indicate a problem or comorbidity that the individual has not treated and needs to treat so as not to impair the proper functioning of the heart. “, points out.

Obstructive sleep apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea is a relatively common sleep disorder in the population. According to experts, it can predominate in men, but it also affects women. The disorder is caused by small obstructions that occur in the upper airways, specifically in the pharynx region, behind the tongue and palate. According to neurologist Dalva Poyares, this phenomenon causes the region responsible for breathing to have a disorder during sleep.

“When a person relaxes during sleep, they can have a reduction in breathing, which is usually accompanied by snoring. On average, overweight people snore a lot. So, if in addition to sleeping little, the person has apnea, it increases a lot more the risk of having cardiovascular diseases, cardiac arrhythmia and Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA). It also contributes to a greater predisposition to Coronary Artery Disease, which can lead to a heart attack, even sclerosis”, points out Dalva.

Stress is also an element that needs to be taken into account when detecting the symptoms of a bad night’s sleep or insomnia. “Lack of sleep can occur as a result of excessive exhaustion or it can be the cause of stress. So we have a close relationship between this factor and the absence of rest”, warns Silvio. The cardiologist goes on to say that this can lead to an overload of the cardiovascular system. “The vessels will be more contracted, the heart will be accelerated, we will produce other substances that will be degenerative and this will damage the functioning of the heart, especially the deposition of fat in the walls of the arteries”.

According to otorhinolaryngologist Guilherme Scheibel, chief director of the Scheibel Institute, most people who have sleep apnea and hypopnea, which is the partial interruption of the airways during rest, tend to have poor quality sleep, even if they rest for a long time. more hours, resulting in stress, weight gain due to inadequate nutrition and consequently in heart health. “That’s why, normally, people like this are chronically tired and with increased levels of stress hormones, causing that person to have less energy throughout the day, more drowsiness and a greater appetite for carbohydrates. Consequently, also the ease of gain weight loss and difficulty losing it. This ends up becoming a cycle because the more a person puts on weight, the more the neck circumference increases, which is one of the main factors that contribute to the increase in severity of the apnea hypopnea syndrome sleep”.

Cortisol, the stress hormone, is one of the agents responsible for waking the body from sleep. It is an important element that executes protective reflexes and boosts physiology when there is danger. However, when stress levels remain high even after specific situations, it is important to be careful to address the cause of the ongoing stress. In addition to risk factors for heart disease, poor sleep or lack of sleep can occur. According to Silvio Gioppato, these changes can lead to fatal occurrences. “Less than 50% of the population is in the normal range of sleep. Per year in the United States, there are about six thousand fatal car accidents due to poor sleep. Either the individual had an error in judgment or slept at the wheel and ended up suffering the collision. Sleep deprivation reduces a person’s life expectancy by 3 to 5 years.”

Cardiac insufficiency

Heart failure, which is a disease in which the heart does not pump blood adequately to meet the body’s needs, has a direct relationship with Obstructive Sleep Apnea. According to Dalva Poyares, if the individual has mild insufficiency, he can have practically normal sleep, following the proper protocols and medical treatments, however, when the disease is more advanced, combined with sleep interruption, it is necessary to take extra care. “The sleep of the person with heart failure must be monitored. Another factor that must be taken into account is edema, which is swelling. When not controlled, the liquid that accumulates in the feet at sleep, when the person is lying down, spreads and this can worsen sleep apnea.” The specialist also says that heart failure causes discomfort, shortness of breath, which leads to insomnia, which can worsen the condition of a patient already with impaired sleep quality.

Controlling sleep apnea, however, reduces the work and dynamics of the heart for the body to function properly.

How to have a good sleep anyway?

Treating not only the health of the heart, but also the breathing process, is very important. Guilherme Scheibel teaches that the accompaniments in his specialty manage to avoid night disorders, thus facilitating a good night’s sleep. “The nose and the part of the mouth, more specifically the larynx, which, having a good health, a good tone, manage to avoid nocturnal collapses, which cause sleep apnea. That is, breathing well through the nose is very important and having a good tone muscle and an adequate neck circumference contribute to better sleep”.

Much more than resorting to medication, experts are unanimous: the ideal for having a good night’s sleep, in addition to adequate medical care for those who already have chronic diseases, is to create a favorable environment for sleep. Avoid exposure to intense light such as computers, smartphones and televisions. The lighting coming from these devices before going to sleep activates the central nervous system that understands that it is still daytime, holding back the release of melatonin, which is the sleep hormone, and difficulty sleeping occurs. Avoiding stimulant drinks and foods like caffeine and cocoa are also recommended. Apart from all this, having a healthy diet and exercising are also welcome. Sleeping is part of having a beneficial routine for good cognitive performance, at work, but also to keep the heart with its functions preserved.