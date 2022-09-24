Leaving healthy foods in front of the fridge helps you lose weight

Simple tactics can help you to be successful in the process of food reeducation to lose weight. One of them is to organize the pantry and fridge shelves, leaving healthy foods in the front, preferably at eye level.

According to a study by Cornell University, in the United States, foods at the front of cupboards and in the refrigerator are three times more likely to be consumed, compared to foods at the back. And by eating more of these foods and leaving the goodies aside, you lose weight.