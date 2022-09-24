Lilia Cabral opens up about depression and confirms: “An alert”

Lilia Cabral lived a difficult past and faced family problems

Lilia Cabral, without a doubt, is one of the great actresses of Brazil. Over the years of her career, the famous was successful with her roles in soap operas, but also stood out for her characters in the theater. No wonder the beauty was nominated for the Bibi Ferreira Award with the play A Lista.

In fact, she was not the only one in the family to receive the nomination. Her daughter, Giulia Bertolli, who is also acting in the play, received an award nomination. While Lilia Cabral is nominated for Best Actress, her heir was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

During an interview for TV Fama, from RedeTV!, Lilia Cabral decided to talk about her nomination and that of her daughter: “A beautiful meeting. Meeting of generations, I am very happy that Giulia followed such a beautiful career and in fact we stop to think and conclude that I could not be anything else in life”.

“Giulia, I think she’s going the same way and is walking such a beautiful path”, fired the veteran. She even made a point of ruling out retirement. The actress also recalled in the conversation that she was raised in a strict home and that she decided to break up with her father at age 27.

So she ended up venting about depression. “It’s going back to things that happened to you in the past. But, anyway, everything is a warning and we have to be very aware when you expose something. For people to understand that this is human,” she began.