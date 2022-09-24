Lotofcil 2621, Quina 5957 and other lotteries: see numbers drawn (23/9) – Nacional

Caixa Loterias Space, in So Paulo (photo: reproduction)

Caixa drew lots this Friday (23/9) the contests Lotofcil 2621, Quina 5957, Lotomania 2369 and Super Sete 299.

The event took place at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo (see video below). O State of Mines updated all results.

Friday’s Lotteries (23/9)

Lotofcil 2621 – BRL 1.5 million

The player fills in 15 to 20 numbers from 01 to 25 on the card and hopes that 15 are drawn. There are smaller values ​​for 14, 13, 12 and 11 hits.

Check the tens: 02 – 03 – 04 – 05 – 07 – 09 – 10 – 11 – 12 – 14 – 15 – 20 – 22 – 23 – 25

The main prize was divided between players from Alegre-ES and Cuiab-MT. Each one earned about R$ 587 thousand.

prize

15 hits: 2 bets, BRL 587,259.89

14 hits: 325 bets, BRL 1,082.50

13 hits: 12,588 bets, BRL 25.00

12 hits: 148,212 bets, BRL 10.00

11 hits: 764,739 bets, BRL 5.00

Next contest: BRL 1.5 million (24/9)

Quina 5957 – BRL 8.5 million

The player chooses from five to 15 numbers from 01 to 80. Whoever hits the five drawn wins the jackpot. The modality also allocates lower amounts to four, three and two hits.

Check the tens: 39 – 40 – 45 – 63 – 74

prize

5 hits: no bet

4 hits: 78 bets, R$ 6,661.39

3 hits: 5,309 bets, BRL 93.20

2 hits: 138,233 bets, BRL 3.57

Next contest: BRL 10 million (24/9)

Lotomania 2369 – BRL 4.5 million

50 numbers from 01 to 100 (corresponding ball 00) are selected. For the principal amount, 20 needs to be drawn. There are also prizes for 19, 18, 17, 16, 15 and 0 hits.

Check the tens: 05 – 20 – 21 – 23 – 29 – 33 – 36 – 40 – 49 – 50 – 52 – 57 – 70 – 71 – 75 – 76 – 84 – 85 – 90 – 99

A bet from Fortaleza dos Nogueiras-MA hit all 20 numbers and won R$4.4 million, while a player from Recife-PE was awarded in the range of zero hits, with R$119,900.

prize

20 hits: 1 bet, BRL 4,409,026.41

19 hits: 5 bets, BRL 47,964.28

18 hits: 56 bets, BRL 2,676.58

17 hits: 629 bets, BRL 238.29

16 hits: 3,704 bets, BRL 40.46

15 hits: 16,366 bets, BRL 9.15

0 hits: 1 bet, R$ 119,910.73

Next contest: R$ 500 thousand (26/9)

Super Seven 299 – BRL 1.6 million

The bettor must compute a number from 0 to 9 in each of the seven columns. The modality allows the choice of up to 21 tens (three per column) on the steering wheel.

Check the numbers:

1st column: 0

2nd column: 8

3rd column: 5

4th column: 2

5th column: 0

6th column: 5

7th column: 6

prize

7 hits: no bet

6 hits: 1 bet, BRL 25,331.72

5 hits: 34 bets, BRL 1,064.35

4 hits: 591 bets, BRL 61.23

3 hits: 5,507 bets, BRL 5.00

Next contest: BRL 1.7 million (27/9)

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or at Caixa branches. Net amounts above R$ 1,332.78 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document, CPF and bet receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the branch.

If the gambler plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a net value of a maximum of R$ 1,332.78 (gross of R$ 1,903.98).

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.