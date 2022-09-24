Louise Fletcher, Nurse Ratched from ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’, dies at 88 | Pop & Art

Louise Fletcher, an American actress who won an Oscar in 1976 for her role as Nurse Ratched in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”, has died in the south of France, her representatives said on Friday. The 88-year-old actress died at her home and leaves two children.

Estelle Louise Fletcher was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on July 22, 1934.

The daughter of deaf parents, she started her career in Los Angeles, but dropped out for a while to raise her two children. She returned to work only at the age of 40, in Robert Altman’s “Forsaken Until the Last Gust”.

Oscar and two Emmy nominations

2 of 2 Louise Fletcher, after receiving an Oscar in 1976 — Photo: Arquivo/AP Louise Fletcher, after receiving an Oscar in 1976 — Photo: Arquivo/AP

Fletcher had an acting career that spanned over six decades, with numerous appearances on television shows.

He had a role in the television series “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and earned Emmy nominations for his performances in “Picket Fences” and “Joan of Arcadia” in 1996 and 2004, respectively.