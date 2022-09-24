Lula confirms that he will not attend the debate held by SBT this Saturday

posted on 09/23/2022 21:19



(credit: Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP)

PT candidate for the Planalto Palace, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva confirmed, this Friday (23/9), that he will not attend the debate between presidential candidates to be held on Saturday (24). The meeting will be held by SBT, CNN Brazil, The state of Sao Paulo, Look, Earth and Nova Brasil FM.

The information was confirmed by PT while he was on his agenda in Ipatinga (MG), where he gave a press conference. Lula argued that the SBT was slow to accept suggestions from the coordination of his campaign, such as the formation of a pool of vehicles.

“When the answer to the debate came, I already had an agenda in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. Debate is something you need to take seriously, you need to prepare yourself, you need to know your opponents a little,” he said. “It’s been a week since a candidate entered that I don’t even know who he is. So I needed to study the biography of the citizen, know his political background, which team he played, which team he supports…. because it’s hard to have a debate in the dark. To have a debate, you need to prepare”, he defended, referring to the postulant Father Kelmon (PTB), who replaced the former messenger Roberto Jefferson. In addition, the candidate has agendas in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, and he will prioritize them.