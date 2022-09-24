Lula rises three points; Bolsonaro parks

Luana Pedra – State of Minas

Ex-president Lula remains in the leadership of Ipespe and oscillated three points up; Bolsonaro appears with 35%, the same score as in the past, showing stability in the electoral campaign – (credit: Ricardo Stuckert and Evaristo Sá/AFP)

The XP/Ipespe poll for this year’s presidential elections, released this Friday (23/09), shows former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) leading the race, with 46% of voting intentions in the first round. , followed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 35%.

In third place, Ciro Gomes (PDT), appears with 7%, and Simone Tebet (MDB), with 4%. Then Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil), with 1%.





In relation to the previous poll, released on August 31, Lula rose three percentage points, above the margin of error. The PT had 43% of voting intentions and has now moved to 46%. Bolsonaro kept his 35% voting intention. Ciro and Tebet fluctuated downwards, with pedestrians falling from 9% to 7%, and emedebistas, from 5% to 4%.

Vera Lúcia (PSTU), José Maria Eymael (DC), Felipe D’Avila (Novo), Padre Kelmon (PTB) and Sofia Manzano (PCB) did not score.

Leonardo Pericles (UP) was not mentioned by any interviewee.

Blank votes, null votes, and those who will not vote for any candidate add up to 5%. Those who did not know or preferred not to answer are 2%.

2,000 people were interviewed by telephone between the 19th and 21st of September. The margin of error is 2.2 percentage points. The survey is 95.5% confident. The research was registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol BR-08425/2022.

