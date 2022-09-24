Lula says he will not participate in a debate on Saturday; Bolsonaro confirms departure







Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, during an event in Recife Photo: GENIVAL PAPARAZZI/PHOTOPRESS / Estadão

One day before the presidential debate, candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) confirms the cancellation of his participation in the meeting, which will broadcast the Earth this Saturday, 24th, from 18:15 to 20:30. The former president alleged incompatibility in the agenda and lack of time to prepare for the event.

“Unfortunately it took a while [para ter a resposta] and when the answer to the debate came, he already had agendas in Rio and São Paulo”, Lula informed, during an event in Minas Gerais, this Friday, 23rd. The PT also claimed not to know one of the candidates who will be in the debate, make reference to Father Kelmon (PTB), Roberto Jefferson’s replacement.

“It’s been a week since a candidate entered who I don’t even know who he is. So I needed to study the biography of this citizen, know his political background, what team he played, what team he supports. It’s hard to have a debate in the dark. To debate you need to prepare.”

Lula is one of the seven candidates invited to participate in the debate, which is promoted by the pool of press vehicles formed by Terra, SBT, Estadão/Eldorado, Nova Brasil FM, Veja and CNN Brasil. In a note, the organizers said they were surprised to receive the ex-president’s statement, denied the candidate and warned that the debate was confirmed two months in advance.

Check out the full note:

“The pool of communication vehicles formed by SBT, CNN Brasil, Terra, NovaBrasil, Estadão/Eldorado and Veja received with surprise this Friday the statement given to the press by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to justify the decision to to be absent from the debate that will be held tomorrow, the 24th, at 18:15.

Contrary to what was stated by the candidate, the formation of the pool took place even before the suggestion made by his campaign, with the partnership originally signed between SBT, VEJA, NovaBrasil and Estadão/Eldorado, still in March of this year.

On March 22, the four groups formally sent an email to the presidential campaigns, announcing that the debate had taken place and informing them of the dates chosen for the clashes of the first and second rounds. And, on the 28th of the same month, the first face-to-face meeting was held with representatives of the invited candidates. Lula’s campaign was present at that meeting, as well as at all other meetings called to discuss the details and rules of the debate.

The existing pool was later expanded, with the entry of Terra and CNN Brasil, as announced on July 29. Therefore, almost two months before the debate date.

The pool regrets the candidate’s decision not to participate, as it understands that debate is one of the most important instruments to foster democracy and help voters when voting.”

Bolsonaro confirms presence

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) confirmed again this Friday (23) that he will attend the debate. “I will”, said the candidate for reelection, during a rally in Divinópolis (MG). “It’s going to be all right,” he added.

Candidates with at least 5 representatives in Congress were invited to the debate. Therefore, in addition to the leaders of the polls on voting intentions – Lula and Bolsonaro -, Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil), Felipe d’Ávila (Novo) and Padre Kelmon (PTB).

See the debate rules below.

First block: At this stage, candidate asks candidate questions. The questions will be asked following the order of the draw and each candidate will ask and will be asked to answer only once. Whoever asks the question will have the right to reply, and whoever answers will be able to make a rejoinder.

Draw order: Tebet, Bolsonaro, Lula, Ciro, Soraya, Father Kelmon and D’Avila.

Second block: Six journalists, representing each of the vehicles sponsoring the debate, will choose two candidates: one to respond and the other to comment on the response. The person who answers the journalist’s question will have the right to reply after the comment. Each candidate will be called once to respond.

Third block: New round in which candidate asks candidate. The politicians will ask each other questions, following the order of the lottery. As in the first block, each candidate will ask and be asked to answer only once. Whoever asks the question will have the right to reply, and whoever answers will be able to make a rejoinder.

Draw order: D’Avila, Father Kelmon, Soraya, Ciro, Lula, Bolsonaro and Tebet.

Fourth block: Journalists once again ask candidates questions, following the same rules as in the second block. And, at the end, the final considerations will be held, following the order of the draw.

Draw order: Simone, Bolsonaro, Lula, Ciro, Soraya, Father Kelmon and D’Avila

Right of Reply

Candidates may ask for a right of reply if they are morally and personally offended. The request for a response to the offense must be addressed to the mediator at the time of the occurrence or at the end of the speech of the candidate who uttered it.

A legal body formed by the promoters of the debate will analyze the requests. If approved, the right of reply will be exercised at any time within the block in which it was requested or at the beginning of the following one.

Other debates

And, in case of a second roundthe date for the meeting between the two candidates with the most votes in the dispute for the Palácio do Planalto will be on the day October, 22. In day October 15thit will be the turn of the debate between the two candidates with the most votes in the race for the government of São Paulo, in the event of a 2nd round.

