Lula says PT should respond to Zema’s criticism: “Duck him!”

Former PT president and candidate for the Planalto Palace Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said his party must respond to criticism from Minas Gerais governor Romeu Zema (Novo).

as showed the Power 360, Zema is stirring up anti-petismo in his campaign. The speech could disturb Lula in Minas Gerais. The state has the 2nd largest electorate in the country, with 16.3 million members.

“The only thing I heard that the current governor does is criticize the PT. So I’m sorry, but PT… dick him. The PT needs to respond to all the criticisms he makes of the PT”declared Lula.

The PT gave the statement at a rally in Ipatinga (MG). Lula went to the city to promote his candidacy and the names of allied candidates.

PT supports Alexandre Kalil (PSD) for governor of Minas against Zema. Lula’s candidate for the Senate is Alexandre Silveira (PSD).

In addition to the 2, other Lula allies also spoke: candidate for vice governor André Quintão (PT), senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede) and former president Dilma Rousseff (PT).

In her speech, Dilma targeted PDT voters. Lula needs to take votes from Ciro Gomes, the party’s candidate, to have a chance of beating Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 1st round.

The speech involved Leonel Brizola (1922-2004), the main leader in the history of the PDT, and Ciro Gomes’ trip to Paris in 2018. He traveled after being out of the 2nd shift.

He announced support for PT Fernando Haddad, who was running in the 2nd round of the presidential election against Bolsonaro, and traveled afterwards.

“Leonel de Moura Brizola would never go to Paris. He would never go to Paris. And on October 2nd, if he were alive, he would be voting for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.”declared the former president.

the last search PowerDate, held from September 18 to 20, shows PT with 44% of voting intentions for the 1st round. Jair Bolsonaro has 37%.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power360Journalism, with its own resources. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura.

Data were collected from September 18 to 20, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 301 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-00407/2022.