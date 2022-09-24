Maicon recalls departure from Cruzeiro and criticizes director: ‘Disrespectful’

photo: YouTube reproduction Maicon spoke about Cruzeiro’s departure and criticized the actions of the football director

Defender Maicon recalled his departure from Cruzeiro and highlighted the behavior of Pedro Martins, football director of the Minas Gerais team. In an interview with UOL this Friday (23/9), the defender, who is currently at Santos, said that the manager was disrespectful in dealing with this situation.

Maicon was very direct when giving details of his departure from Cruzeiro, which took place on March 8 of this year, just over a month after the athlete’s debut. “The way that Peter [Martins] came to talk to me was very disrespectful”, recalled the defender, who played three games for the team.

The player was announced by the Minas Gerais team at the end of the 2021 season, at a time when the gesture was not yet made by Ronaldo. For this reason, the athlete made a point of highlighting how the first contacts were after the implementation of the SAF.

“When did the change [a chegada do Ronaldo e a sua equipe], my manager informed Cruzeiro and asked: “Will Maicon’s contract change?’ They said: ‘No, keep it up’. So they kept the same contract. Two months later, they looked for me for a contract change. I said ‘Talk to my manager and we’ll try to reach an agreement'”, pointed out the defender.

After the turnaround about his permanence, Maicon said he intended to discuss his contract, but the player was quickly removed, complicating his situation within the club.

“That last conversation was on Thursday and Saturday, I received a communication from the coach that they ordered me to be taken out of the game against Uberlndia because I had a proposal from Santos, which I didn’t know yet, and that I was going to leave. And I had spoken to the director [Pedro Martins] that I wanted to continue, but that we were going to talk. So, I felt that the club didn’t want me to stay at that moment and I said: ‘Let’s go and try to reach an agreement'”, he said.

After being removed, Maicon and his manager met with Cruzeiro’s new board, managed by Ronaldo, but represented by Pedro Martins, football director. In conversations, the defender received a proposal to reduce his current salary by 40% and he was close to accepting, as his contract provided for a salary increase next year, in case of access.

However, the proposal made by Raposa indicated a similar reduction in 2023, even with access. This ‘double-decrease’ caused Maicon to move away from Cruzeiro, as he would like to receive a salary commensurate with Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

“I was offered a proposal of 40% less than what I was earning. I said: ‘Let’s come to an agreement. If we are champions, go up, you’ll give me back the 40%’. What upset me the most is that if I went up to the first division my contract would increase 65% or 75% of what I earned in the second division. But the offer they made was the same as in the second division. They wanted to pay me, if Cruzeiro went up, 40% less in the first division. I agreed”, concluded Maicon.