Makeout, unexpected “couples” and triple kiss; Second reality party is marked by hot weather

Some pedestrians decided to give a truce in the fights of the program and decided to heat up last Friday’s celebration (23)

During the night of yesterday, Friday (23), the second party of “The Farm 14” and the celebration was marked by some “unexpected” moments. Several viewers were stunned to witness some surprising couples form during the bash..

Minutes after Thomaz Costa flirted with Tiago Ramos and Alex Gallete, the model decided to try his luck with a confinement rival. After approaching Tati Zaqui at the party, the model only received a kiss from the funk artist. However, the boy was not satisfied and tried something else.

Larissa Manoela’s ex-boyfriend decided to try his luck again and insisted on a kiss from the artist, who gave in and kissed him, starring in the first moment of making out on the reality show. Moments later, the duo joined Iran Malfitano, giving a triple peck.

The second couple that formed was Kerline and Shayan. The pawn approached her friend and asked if the two could kiss, but the confined woman answered no, as she didn’t want to ruin their friendship. Minutes later, the influencers got back together, with friends insisting that the kiss go off. At the shouts of: “Kiss! Kiss!”. The ex-BBB gave in and kissed her friend.