Manchester City teammate would have participated with Mendy in the rape of a teenager, says website

In addition to left-back Benjamin Mendy, English midfielder Jack Grealish, a teammate at Manchester City, would also be present on the same day that a teenager was abused by the french. According to the British newspaper “The Sun”, the revelation was given by the victim at the hearing held on Friday.

The 17-year-old, who was not identified, said during the hearing that on the night the crimes were committed, Grealish was also present, and that the English club “didn’t like” that photos taken on the spot were released in the press, proving their presence at the White China nightclub. Former player Louis Saha Matturie is also being indicted.

In the statement, the teenager stated that the athletes left the nightclub and went to Mendy’s house, accompanied by a group of women. Upon arrival, they had to leave their cell phones at the entrance.

According to her, Matturie’s rape of another 23-year-old victim took place in a car, when the former player went to a gas station to buy drinks because Grealish was “demanding more vodka”.

– I asked what had happened, but she was completely weakened. She told me that she slept in the car and woke up with the feeling that he was penetrating her-said the witness, who said that she was unable to call for help because she had no cell phone.

She also claimed that Mendy raped her twice during the night, when he took her to an office and locked the door.

– We don’t talk about sex either before or after. Nothing suggested, at that moment, that we were about to perform the act. During, he would tell me things like “this is not a 17 year old girl’s body, this is not a 17 year old girl’s ass, I want you every day”.

The victim later picked up the woman who was abused by Matturie in the car, who claimed she had had sex with Jack Grealish.

– I don’t know if it was consensual or not, but she told me it happened. This was after I was with Ben (Mendy) because then she went to bed with him too. She was taken to a room with Ben – he said. The teenager also says that she was raped by Matturie the same day, in a movie theater in the house.

Mendy pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the rape and assault charges on Monday. Six women have denounced the 27-year-old player for the alleged crimes that took place in 2018 in the county of Cheshire, England.

Mendy was in pretrial detention for much of 2021 and was released in January of this year. The French side has been placed under judicial control until the trial of the case, which is due to take place on 25 July. Manchester City suspended the player in August last year.