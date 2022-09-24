Manchester City winger can reinforce Bahia in 2023

After long negotiations, Bahia was finally acquired by Grupo City. The club joins teams like Cruzeiro, Botafogo and Vasco and becomes another SAF in Brazil.

And, as usual, one of the first issues when a club is acquired is reinforcements. Bahia, in fact, will have signings for 2023, regardless of whether or not the club wins access to the first division, which has been moving forward.

Yan Couto can reinforce Bahia

In this way, UOL Esporte has listed some names of the ‘partner teams’ that are viable for Bahia and, among them, is the right-back Yan Couto, who belongs to Manchester City but is on loan from Girona, from Spain.

Yan Couto is only 20 years old and is considered one of the main Brazilian promises for the right-back. No wonder, recently, he had his name speculated at Flamengo, which was looking for a new right-back.

Despite being a City player, Yan never played for the team, having collected loans, in addition to Girona, for Braga, from Portugal.