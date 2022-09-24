Mano confirms Edenilson’s desire to leave Inter at the end of the year | International

The final 11 games of the Brasileirão could be Edenilson’s last with the Inter shirt. Coach Mano Menezes, in an interview with the Jogo Aberto program on TV Bandeirantes, confirmed the player’s interest in leaving the Rio Grande do Sul club at the end of this season.

As GE reported last week, the Colorado football department and the player’s staff are crafting a deal that could be good for both sides. Any surveys and proposals will be evaluated by the parties. The shirt 8’s bond with the club is valid until December 2024.

He has an idea of ​​leaving at the end of the year, which is fair. Maybe it’s good for everyone. — Mano Menezes in an interview with TV Bandeirantes

– Much affection for him. We will always do our best to help you. I tell him what I said to (Rodrigo) Dourado. If that’s the decision we’re going to make there at the end of the year, we’re going to leave with the best possible level and with the best position in the Brazilian – completed the coach.

1 of 1 Edenilson Mano Menezes Inter — Photo: Tomás Hammes Edenilson Mano Menezes Inter — Photo: Tomás Hammes

The midfielder has lived with criticism from the fans and became one of the symbols of the period without titles, which has lasted since 2016. The troubled relationship gained a new chapter after the fall to Melgar in the Sudamericana. The former captain was one of three who missed penalties in the 3-1 defeat, after the 0-0 draw in the 90th minute.

After the setback for the Peruvians, Edenilson lost position in midfield to Johnny and embittered the reserve for four consecutive matches. He returned to the team in the last round, a 2-1 victory over Atlético-GO, in place of the American, called up for friendlies of the USA team.

Despite the dissatisfaction of a large part of the crowd, the midfielder is Inter’s leader in goal participation. In 2022, he scored nine times and contributed five assists. Hired in 2017 for the Serie B dispute, he has 298 matches and can close 300 games in the duel against Santos on October 1st.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with ge, the coach of the Brazilian national team, Tite, said that Colorado is considered to be part of the pre-list of 55 names for the Qatar World Cup. Edenilson’s last call-up was in November last year.

298 games

47 goals

32 assists

no title

