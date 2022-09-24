Marquez puts Honda on pole in the rain in Japan. Quartararo is 9th – MotoGP News

The dispute for pole position of the MotoGP Japanese GP took place in a private fight between Marc Márquez and Johann Zarco. After the chaos caused by heavy rain and several changes of position between the two pilots, the Spaniard from Cervera completed a flying turn in 1min55s214 and left the #5 of Pramac 0s208 behind. It is Márquez’s first pole of the year – 91st in his career –, which comes after his long period away from the premier class.

With Johann in second place, Brad Binder had good pace at the end and will close the front row of this Sunday’s race. Maverick Viñales and Jorge Martín appear behind, closing the top-5.

Marc Marquez is pole in Japan (Photo: Repsol)

Aleix Espargaró, Jack Miller, Miguel Oliveira, Fabio Quartararo and Luca Marini complete the top ten positions. Francesco Bagnaia apparently had problems during qualifying and was therefore in 12th place.

The start of the GP Japan in MotoGP, in Motegi, is scheduled for this Sunday, at 3 am (Brasília time). O BIG PRIZE accompanies all the activities of the 2022 Motorcycle World Championship.

Q1: Zarco leads Pramac 1-2 into Q2 at Motegi

MotoGP qualifying started very late at Motegi. Scheduled for 03:05 (Brasília time), the session that defined the starting grid of the Japanese GP was subject to repeated delays due to a strong storm that hit the island of Honshü during the final phase of the Moto2 classification.

Intermediate class Q2 was interrupted for more than 1h30min not only because of the volume of water, but also because of lightning and thunder, which ended up canceling the third free practice of the premier class. When MotoGP was supposed to enter the track, another postponement, but soon.

MotoGP Q1 start (Video: MotoGP)

At 4:10 am, the track was cleared, with a light rain still falling on the island and the thermometers measuring 23°C in the environment and 22°C on the asphalt. The relative humidity was at 100%, with the wind blowing at 7 km/h from the north.

The first phase of the classification was attended by Johann Zarco, Franco Morbidelli, Enea Bastianini, Raúl Fernández, Takaaki Nakagami, Cal Crutchlow, Darryn Binder, Álex Rins, Tetsuta Nagashima, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Marco Bezzecchi, Álex Márquez, Takuya Tsuda, Remy Gardner and Jorge Martin.

When the 15 riders set a time, it was Morbidelli who appeared at the top of the table, with a time of 1min57s368, 0s476 better than Martin. Third, Zarco was 0s921 below the cut-off line for the next stage of the classification.

Still in the first minutes of qualifying, Nakagami suffered a fall on the 14th, the Victory curve, but escaped from greater problems. The Japanese rider runs injured, having had his hand operated earlier in the week because of the accident with Marc Márquez in Aragon.

Nakagami crashes at Turn 14 during Q1 (Video: MotoGP)

With 2min56s229, Martín took the lead, 0s925 better than Morbidelli, who was also faster. Now it was Álex Márquez in third, just 0s084 behind the Q2 cut-off. Zarco was fourth, followed by Di Giannantonio, Fernández, Bezzecchi and Gardner.

Zarco then went to 1min56s306 to form a 1-2 of Pramac with Martín, reducing the teammate’s margin to 0s077. Morbidelli dropped to third, 0s660 behind the Frenchman. Bezzecchi advanced to fourth, facing Di Giannantonio, Nagashima, Álex Márquez, Rins and Bastianini.

Jorge took another good lap and reached 1min55s915 to keep the lead, now with 0s391 of margin for Zarco. Bezzecchi also picked up the pace and passed Morbidelli to be third, 0s105 away from the spot in Q2.

Turn 9 was the scene of a crash for Darryn Bnider, who soon got up and managed to get back on the track. Brad’s brother had only the 13th time, 2s377 behind the leader.

Pramac duo fly in Q1 (Video: MotoGP)

With just under 3 minutes to go in the session, Zarco was 1min55s300 and took the lead in the training, 0s615 faster than Martín. Batianini also took a step and now appeared in third, 0s215 below the Q2 cut-off. Morbidelli was fourth, followed by Bezzecchi, Alex Márquez and Rins.

With less than 2 minutes to go, Bastianini crashed out at Turn 5, bidding farewell to any chances of advancing into Q2. Soon after, the Italian was overtaken by Bezzecchi and Morbidelli, dropping to fifth place.

With the clock down, no one beat Zarco and Martín, who are heading to Q2 at Motegi. Bezzecchi started in 13th, ahead of Morbidelli, Bastianini, Di Giannantonio, Álex Márquez, Rins, Nagashima, Gardner, Tsuda, Fernández, Crutchlow, Binder and Nakagami.

Q2: Marc Marquez puts Honda on pole in Japan

Approved in Q1, Zarco opened the decisive phase of the classification with provisional pole, with 1min56s076, 0s250 better than Quartararo. Miller was in third, ahead of Binder and Marc Marquez.

MotoGP Q2 start (Video: MotoGP)

The six-time champion took the lead then, 0s266 better than Zarco, but the Frenchman responded quickly, passing the Honda rider by just 0s036. Binder was third, ahead of Oliveira and Quartararo.

Marc insisted, went to 1min55s698 and returned to pole, now with 0s076 facing Johann, who had gone to the Pramac pits. Further back, Aleix Espargaró moved up to fifth position, 0s233 better than Fabio, who dropped to sixth.

On lap six this afternoon in Japan, Marc clocked 1min55s214, extending the margin to 0s560 from Zarco at the top of the table. Miller was third, ahead of Oliveira, who had just fallen. Martín had risen to fifth position.

In the final minute of the session, Johann reduced Márquez’s lead in the session to 0s208. The title contenders were far behind: Quartararo was eighth, with Bagnaia in 12th and Aleix in seventh.

With the checkered flag flying at Motegi, Viñales jumped to third place, 0s406 behind the leader. Shortly after, Brad Binder was 0s083 better and took the position.

MotoGP 2022, Japanese GP, Motegi, Standings:

1 MÁRQUEZ Honda 1:55,214 two J ZARCO Pramac Ducati 1:55,422 +0.208 3 B BINDER KTM 1:55,537 +0.323 4 M VIÑALES Aprilia 1:55,620 +0.406 5 J MARTIN Pramac Ducati 1:55,686 +0.472 6 THE ESPARGARO Aprilia 1:55,771 +0.557 7 J MILLER Ducati 1:55,784 +0.570 8 M OLIVEIRA KTM 1:55,895 +0.681 9 F FOURTH Yamaha 1:56,326 +1,112 10 L MARINI VR46 Ducati 1:56,354 +1,140 11 P ESPARGARÓ Honda 1:57,354 +2,140 12 F BAGNAIA Ducati 1:57,373 +2,159 13 M BEZZECCHI VR46 Ducati 1:55,934 +0,720 14 F MORBIDELLI Yamaha 1:56,006 +0,792 15 AND BASTIANINI Gresini Ducati 1:56,130 +0.916 16 F DI GIANNANTONIO Gresini Ducati 1:56,432 +1,218 17 MARQUEZ Honda LCR 1:56,578 +1,364 18 TO KIDNEYS suzuki 1:56,656 +1,442 19 T NAGASHIMA Honda 1:57,229 +2015 20 R GARDNER Tech3 KTM 1:57,288 +2,074 21 T TSUDA suzuki 1:57,787 +2,573 22 R FERNÁNDEZ Tech3 KTM 1:57,827 +2,613 23 C CRUTCHLOW Yamaha RNF 1:58,115 +2,901 24 D BINDER Yamaha RNF 1:58,292 +3,078 25 T NAKAGAMI Honda LCR 1:58,717 +3,503

