Marvel’s Wolverine: UE5 gameplay trailer impresses; Look

Announced during a PlayStation Showcase edition last year, Marvel’s Wolverine left fans hyped after a cryptic reveal trailer. Insomniac Games’ next PlayStation 5 project doesn’t yet have a release date or window, but the YouTube channel TeaserPlay decided to speed things up a bit.

TeaserPlay produced a gameplay trailer imagining Marvel’s Wolverine on Unreal Engine 5, Epic Games’ powerful graphics engine.

“In this video, let’s imagine Wolverine, the game being developed by Sony and Insomniac Games for the PS5. We tried to use all the power and resources of Unreal Engine 5 to recreate this, like Lumen, Nanite, Ray Tracing and Metahuman.”

The trailer created by the TeaserPlay channel is very faithful to the game’s reveal teaser, even showing the bar where, apparently, a violent combat took place. In addition, it is possible to see the outside of the bar, a scene of apocalyptic destruction, which even reminds The Last of Us. In the end, Logan goes to meet someone, but before he can get close and expose his powerful adamantium claws, the video ends.

In addition to Marvel’s Wolverinethe TeaserPlay channel has already created imaginations of other titles in Unreal Engine 5 such as Assassin’s Creed Codename RedSilent Hill 2: remake and Dino Crisis.