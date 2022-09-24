Maycon stay at Corinthians? Duílio gets real on the subject

linked to Corinthians only until December of this year, the steering wheel Maycon is one of the uncertainties regarding the permanence for the next season. He is on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, due to the FIFA mechanism that allows players who play for Ukrainian and Russian clubs to transfer on loan without the need to pay a termination penalty.

In an interview with Rádio Craque Neto, the president Duílio Monteiro Alves explained where Maycon’s situation stands: “At the end of the year, we will see if there is the will of the player. Corinthians’ will to remain exists, either by buying or taking out a new loan, I don’t know which model. Maycon, due to injuries, has played little this year, but he is an incredible player. It’s something for us to think about in the future.”

At the moment, Maycon is injured, but he will probably be available to coach Vítor Pereira in the finals of the Copa do Brasil. Corinthians will face Flamengo on October 12 and 19, playing the first match at Neo Química Arena and the second at Maracanã.

Duílio also talks about the possibility of buying Yuri Alberto

“I really like him, he has the face of Corinthians, he trains a lot, plays a lot of ball, runs the whole game and has a lot of quality. Athletes are understanding the way he plays, ball in space, in depth, he helps in scoring and scores goals. We are happy, of course it is our intention to buy, but it will depend on the moment. Zenit paid 25 million euros on it and used very little on account.”said Duílio.