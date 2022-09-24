MC Loma loses patience with questions about Melanie’s father: ‘I did it with my finger’ | celebrities



MC Loma is irritated by questions about the father of her daughter, Melanie

Rio – MC Loma was revolted by the questions he has received from followers about the father of his daughter, Melanie, who was born on the 9th. This Thursday, the funkeira interacted with fans through Instagram Stories, when she decided to emphasize that does not intend to talk about the boy with whom he had the heiress.

“I posted the box and it just asks: ‘What about Melanie’s father?’, ‘What about Melanie’s parent?’, ‘What did the parent think when he saw Melanie?’. He didn’t find anything, no, he has to find anything , no!”, declared the singer of the hit “Envolvimento”. Without hiding her irritation, the artist even joked: “I did this girl with my finger. It was insemination, for you to stop. I always said I wasn’t going to talk about Melanie’s father here, you still insist”, she said.

Active on social media, MC Loma preferred not to expose her newborn daughter’s face to followers and also warned that she will not reveal the identity of the child’s father. “It was a hookup that I stayed and got pregnant; there are a lot of people talking about things. I already know who the father is and I always knew”, said the famous.