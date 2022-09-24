Mc Loma poses with his baby and opens up about who the father is

Funk singer MC Loma showed off her newborn and vented about the baby’s father

Since becoming a first-time mom, the singer MC Loma has been sharing with fans many special moments of this new phase of his life. The 19-year-old artist gave birth to her first child earlier this September. The baby’s name is Melanie.

To help care for the little girl, the funk singer has the support of her mother who came to spend a few days with her in São Paulo. The famous one is from Jaboatão dos Guararapes, which is in Pernambuco.

In addition to her grandmother, Melanie receives the affection of two very special aunties. Sisters Mariely and Mirella are great friends with Paloma. Together they formed the famous trio MC Loma and the Lacração Twins which was very successful with the hit “Involvement”, in the year 2018.

The trio continue together in their artistic career and also in their personal life. The girls are very friendly and close, so much so that they live in the same condominium. This makes life a lot easier for the puerperal woman who has a good support network.

This week, the funkeira starred in a malaise with her followers. Always asking fans a lot, she usually opens those traditional question boxes on social media.

The artist was quite annoyed to receive many questions about the baby’s father. Since she announced the pregnancy, she has never told Melanie’s father. But, the singer has already explained that the reason is that it is an anonymous boy with whom she just “had” and does not have a romantic commitment.

“There are a lot of people talking about things. I already know who the father is. I always knew. Because he is an anonymous person and I am a public person, we decided that I will not expose him and he will not expose me”, he said. MC Lomaas soon as she announced the pregnancy.

This week, the artist spoke again on the subject. “It just asks, ‘What about Melanie’s father?’ ‘And Melanie’s parent?’ ‘And what did the parent think when he saw Melanie?’ He doesn’t have to find anything! I made this girl with my finger. It was insemination, done! For you to stop. I always said no or talk about her father here. I don’t know who Melanie’s father is, no. Is that what you want to hear? So, that’s it!”, the singer said.

