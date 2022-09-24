Mega-Sena prize of R$ 170 million will be drawn this Saturday (24/9)

posted on 9/23/2022 12:06 pm / updated on 9/23/2022 12:07 pm



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

Fingers crossed! This Saturday (24/9), at 8 pm, Caixa Econômica Federal will draw the Mega-Sena jackpot of R$ 170 million. The draw will be broadcast live on the bank’s Youtube channel and bets can be placed until 7 pm on Saturday, through Caixa’s website or at any lottery shop.

The prize drawn last Wednesday (21/9) was R$ 144.9 million. In the Federal District, a bet hit the beam and won R$ 54,431.51 from Quina. Another 391 games took the court to R$882.45. Accumulated for 12 contests, the prize started at R$ 7.5 million until it reached R$ 170 million.

To the lucky person who wins the jackpot and is in doubt of what to do, the economist and professor of financial markets at the University of Brasília (UnB), César Bergo, suggests that part of the amount be set aside to invest in an old dream and the rest to be applied . “The ideal is not to make any hasty decisions. After realizing the dream, the best alternative is the direct treasure”, he suggests. According to him, if the option is to invest the total amount in the direct treasury, the income would be R$ 1.35 million monthly, after tax. For those who prefer the savings account, which is tax-exempt, the total value of the prize could yield up to R$850,000 per month. The specialist still cites investing in real estate as a good option, considering that the economy is in a period of high interest rates.

How to bet?

To play, it is necessary to mark from six to 15 numbers on the wheel, being able to let the system choose the numbers in the option known as Surpresinha and/or compete with the same bet for two, four or eight consecutive contests in the type of bet known as Teimosinha . Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The minimum bet of six numbers costs BRL 4.50 and the odds of winning are 50,063,860 to one. The maximum, of 15 tens, comes out for R$ 22,522.50 with a probability of getting them all right one in 10 thousand. The more numbers you dial, the higher the bet price and the greater your chances of winning the most coveted prize in the country.