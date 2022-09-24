Mega-Sena: see the dozens of winning contests in 2022 – National

Mega-Sena draws R$ 170 million this Saturday (photo: reproduction)

The Mega-Sena has an estimated value of R$ 170 million in contest 2523, at 8 pm this Saturday (24/9), at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. In 2022, the main modality of Caixa Lotteries awarded 22 bets with amounts ranging from R$3.6 million to R$122.6 million.

Caixa Econômica Federal deposited the largest single amount in Mega-Sena 2468, drawn on April 2. On the occasion, a player from Santos-SP alone hit the six numbers and received R$ 122,627,171.80.

In contest 2464, on March 19, the financial institution paid a record prize for the year: R$ 190 million. The fortune was divided between a bet from Mongaguá-SP and another from Uberlândia-MG, with each one taking BRL 94,690,936.18.

Check out all the numbers of contests with grand prize winners this year.

Contest 2441 (01/12/2022) – 01 – 05 – 12 – 13 – 17 – 31

Two bets – one from Urucania-MG and the other from Araraquara-SP – shared the prize. Each won BRL 5,259,397.57.

Contest 2449 (01/29/2022) – 14 – 20 – 21 – 31 – 49 – 52

A bet from Blumenau-SC alone won the prize of R$ 36,777,767.10.

Contest 2451 (02/05/2022) – 13 – 26 – 31 – 46 – 51 – 60

A lucky person from Belo Horizonte earned BRL 26,422,347.01.

Contest 2464 (03/19/2022) – 02 – 07 – 24 – 43 – 52 – 56

The winning games were held in Mongaguá-SP and Uberlândia-MG. Each player took BRL 94,690,936.18.

Contest 2468 (04/02/2022) – 22 – 35 – 41 – 42 – 53 – 57

A ticket registered in Santos-SP guaranteed a fortune of R$ 122,627,171.80.

Contest 2472 (04/16/2022) – 05 – 13 – 18 – 23 – 35 – 36

The prize of R$ 66,733,761.74 went to a game acquired in Guarulhos-SP.

Contest 2478 (05/04/2022) – 02 – 17 – 23 – 28 – 39 – 46

A player from Herval D’Oeste-SC pocketed BRL 58,922,844.33.

Contest 2479 (05/07/2022) – 10 – 15 – 17 – 20 – 21 – 35

The amount of R$ 4,456,908.10 was for a bet by Vassouras-RJ.

Contest 2486 (05/31/2022) – 08 – 09 – 17 – 19 – 33 – 56

A bet from Blumenau-SC received R$ 117,557,270.98.

Contest 2487 (06/02/2022) – 23 – 36 – 42 – 48 – 54 – 58

A ticket purchased in Rio de Janeiro was awarded with R$ 3,681,934.22.

Contest 2494 (25/06/2022) – 01 – 04 – 10 – 22 – 53 – 54

The BRL 78,763,087.85 fell into the account of a player from Diadema-SP.

Contest 2498 (07/06/2022) – 09 – 12 – 26 – 29 – 46 – 47

The winning bet of the R$ 51,830,706.79 prize is from Blumenau-SC.

Contest 2500 (07/13/2022) – 05 – 16 – 25 – 32 – 39 – 55

A player from Dourados-MS received R$ 27,485,274.00.

Contest 2503 (07/23/2022) – 03 – 14 – 16 – 38 – 43 – 45

The prize of R$ 13,748,083.57 went to a lucky person from Niterói-RJ.

Contest 2505 (07/30/2022) – 03 – 05 – 19 – 26 – 43 – 51

A player from Caçapava do Sul-RS hit the six scores and secured R$ 24,271,229.51.

Contest 2507 (08/04/2022) – 04 – 06 – 12 – 34 – 35 – 53

The R$ 5,543,989.92 went to the bank account of a player from Mossoró-RN.

Contest 2510 (08/13/2022) – 08 – 13 – 25 – 32 – 44 – 57

Four players – one from Morretes-PR, one from Ponta Grossa-PR, one from Duque de Caxias-RJ and one from Barueri-SP – shared the main prize. Each one took BRL 6,670,155.67.

How to bet?

Anyone who wants to compete for the R$ 170 million Mega-Sena can play the games at lottery houses or electronic channels (Loterias Caixa website or app), by logging in with a CPF and a six-digit password.

To participate, the player chooses from six to 15 numbers from 01 to 60 and hopes that six are drawn. The final value of the bet will depend on the number of tens marked.

The ticket with six numbers costs R$ 4.50. Online payment is made via credit card, with combos starting at BRL 30.00 and a limit of BRL 945.00.

probabilities

According to Caixa, the chance of a single bet, of R$4.50, hitting the six Mega-Sena numbers is 1 in 50,063,860.

If the person chooses to score more dozens, the prospect of winning the prize increases, as does the value of the card. A game with 15 numbers costs BRL 22,522.50, with a probability of success of 1 in 10,003.

Number of tens – bet amount – probability

6 numbers – BRL 4.50 – 1 in 50,063,860

7 numbers – BRL 31.50 – 1 in 7,151,980

8 numbers – R$ 126.00 – 1 in 1,787,995

9 numbers – R$ 378.00 – 1 in 595,998

10 numbers – BRL 945.00 – 1 in 238,399

11 numbers – BRL 2,079.00 – 1 in 108,363

12 numbers – R$ 4,158.00 – 1 in 54,182

13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00 – 1 in 29,175

14 numbers – BRL 13,513.50 – 1 in 16,671

15 numbers – BRL 22,522.50 – 1 in 10,003

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery shop or at Caixa branches. Net amounts above R$ 1,332.78 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document, CPF and bet receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.

If the player plays online, he will have the option to receive payment through the Mercado Pago app, with a net value of a maximum of R$ 1,332.78 (gross of R$ 1,903.98).

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.