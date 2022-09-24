Mendonça overturns censorship of reports on Bolsonaro family properties

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago

Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court, decided on the night of this Friday 23 to release the reports from the UOL on the use of cash in 51 of the 107 properties purchased by the Bolsonaro family in the last three decades.

The articles had gone off the air this Friday after the judge Demetrius Gomes Cavalcanti, from the Federal District and Territories Court of Justice, censored them. He had accepted a request from Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), on the grounds that the reports contained confidential information contained in a police investigation annulled by the Superior Court of Justice.

Now, Mendonça’s order will be valid at least until the plenary of the STF analyzes the case.

“In the Democratic State of Law, Brazilians from all political-ideological spectrums must be guaranteed the broad exercise of freedom of expression. Thus, the restriction of this free exercise, under the modality of censorship, on any pretext or however good the intentions, especially if such restriction comes from the Judiciary, the ultimate protector of fundamental rights and guarantees, does not find shelter in the Republican Charter of 1988”, reads an excerpt from the minister’s decision.

