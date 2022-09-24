Mendonça releases reports on Bolsonaro family properties

September 23, 2022, 10:43 pm

Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court, released on Friday night (23/9) the reports published by the UOL portal on the purchase of real estate in cash by the family of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil



The material had been removed from the air by decision of the judge Demetrius Gomes Cavalcanti, of the Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories (TJ-DF). He understood that journalists Juliana Dal Piva and Thiago Herdy, authors of the reports, exceeded the “right to freely inform” when reporting the acquisition of real estate in cash by the Bolsonaro family based on confidential information from an investigation already filed.

This Friday afternoon, UOL announced that it had appealed to the STF in order to republish the journalistic texts. This happened a few hours later, when the minister André Mendonça, rapporteur of the action, confirmed the journalistic company’s right and determined the return of the material to the air. The magistrate was appointed to the Supreme Court by Bolsonaro.

What the reports say

The news claimed that President Bolsonaro’s family acquired half of his assets using cash. Of the 107 properties acquired by the president, his children, ex-wives and brothers since the 1990s, in 51 of them the transactions were carried out in whole or in part with payment in cash.

The reporters used the notarized deeds as a basis. It was observed that 51 properties cost, in values ​​at the time, R$ 13.5 million. The cash-only part of these transactions is at least R$5.7 million, in values ​​at the time. When correcting for the IPCA from the date of purchase of each property, this value reaches R$ 11.1 million in cash only, out of a total value of R$ 25.6 million.

Rcl 55,991