Mendonça releases UOL reports on the Bolsonaro family’s purchase of real estate in cash | Policy

Earlier, the portal triggered the STF against the decision of the judge Demétrius Gomes Cavalcanti, of the Court of Justice of the Federal District. He had ordered the withdrawal of reports dealing with the negotiations.

The measure is valid until the site’s complaint is judged by the Supreme Court. In the decision, Mendonça pointed out that censorship on any pretext is not supported by the Constitution.

“In the Democratic State of Law, Brazilians from all political and ideological spectrums must be assured the broad exercise of freedom of expression. Thus, the restriction of this free exercise, under the modality of censorship, on any pretext or however good they may be intentions, especially if such restriction comes from the Judiciary, the ultimate protector of fundamental rights and guarantees, does not find shelter in the 1988 Republican Charter”, wrote André Mendonça.

The minister also stated that Justice ensures other ways to discuss individual rights, without the need to suppress freedom of expression and of the press.

Mendonça also said that the STF has reiterated decisions that ensure full freedom of the press in the country. According to the minister, there is no room in the country for censorship.

“In that judgment, the full freedom of the press was reiterated as a legal category prohibiting any type of censorship, as well as the imposition, on the Judiciary, of the duty to endow the fundamental rights of the press and information with effectiveness.”

Judge Demétrius Gomes Cavalcanti accepted a request from Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ). In the decision that ordered the withdrawal of the reports from UOL, the magistrate said he understood that the texts, written by journalists Juliana Dal Piva and Thiago Herdy, were based on an investigation annulled by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

In November 2021, also after an appeal by Flávio Bolsonaro, the STJ annulled all the first-instance decisions in the investigations of alleged cracks – confiscation of part of the salaries of the servers – in the parliamentarian’s office. Some of the properties purchased by the Bolsonaro family and mentioned in the UOL reports were also mentioned in this investigation, which was annulled.

Earlier, UOL had already informed that it would comply with the decision, but saw censorship in the case and would appeal in court. Check out, in the video below, the main information revealed by UOL in the reports now offline:

What do the reports say?

The reports considered the assets of the president, the three oldest children, the mother, five brothers and two ex-wives in the Federal District and in the states of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. According to the text, they are 107 properties, of which 51 were purchased with cash. In values ​​adjusted for inflation, the amount is today equivalent to almost R$ 26 millionaccording to the report.

The list of properties includes properties that were cited in investigations into an alleged “cracking” scheme involving Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, when he was a state deputy in Rio de Janeiro between 2003 and 2018.

A day after the reports were released, President Jair Bolsonaro got angry when asked about buying real estate with cash. “What’s the problem with buying a property with cash? I don’t know what’s written in the article. What’s the problem? Investigate, my God in heaven, investigate”, he stated.

The UOL report, published in August, stated that it consulted more than a thousand pages of documents from land registry offices and deed records, and that it traveled to 12 cities to check addresses and the destination given to properties, in addition to consulting legal proceedings.

According to the text, the acquisition of part of the properties in cash was confirmed in statements by the members of the Bolsonaro family themselves. According to the report, “purchases registered in the notaries with the payment method ‘in national currency’ totaled R$ 13.5 million. In values ​​adjusted by the IPCA, this amount is currently equivalent to R$ 25, 6 million”.

The UOL report also states that, of the total of 107 properties that make up the president’s family assets, at least 25 were purchased in situations that led to investigations by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro and the Federal District.

One of the properties acquired by one of Bolsonaro’s ex-wives was a mansion in Lago Sul, in Brasília, valued at R$3.2 million. In August of last year, UOL revealed that Ana Cristina Valle and her son Jair Renan lived there. At the time, Ana Cristina said that the house was rented. This year, she included the property in the declaration of assets to the Electoral Court with a lower value: R$ 829 thousand.

The decision of the judge of the TJDFT generated reactions among the entities that represent journalism. In a note, the Union of Professional Journalists of the Federal District (SJPDF) repudiated the measure.

“The censorship imposed on the articles goes against the freedom of the press, which the Justice itself should protect, and attacks, once again, one of the most important pillars of democracy”, says the statement.

The Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism (Abraji) considered the decision “very serious”. According to the organization, the act was “an attack on the entire Brazilian press”.