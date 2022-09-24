Messi scores, and national team wins in USA

Argentina has shown that it is not one of the favorites for the World Cup in vain. The South Americans won, with great tranquility, the selection of Honduras by 3 to 0, in a friendly that took place this night in Miami (USA).

Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring in the first minutes of the first half, and Lionel Messi was responsible for scoring the next two goals – in one of them, he scored a great cover goal.

The number 10, even with the show, was quite hunted on the field by the Hondurans, who irritated the Argentines by the sequence of heavy fouls in the main star of the match.

Lionel Scaloni’s team has against Jamaica, also in a friendly, its last commitment before the Cup. The duel takes place on Tuesday night (27).

The Honduran team, even without a place in the World Cup, will also take advantage of the FIFA date to enter the field and will also face Guatemala in a regional confrontation on Tuesday.

Only have one team on the field?

Argentina started the match in Miami in an overwhelming way and with more than 80% of the ball possession: in ten minutes, there were at least four clear chances to score.

The first two came out from De Paul’s feet. First, he stamped Arriaga, and then he finished next to the goal defended by Luis López.

Messi appeared in the eighth minute: the star scored with Lautaro and, at the time of the kick, was disarmed by the defense. Soon after, Papu Gómez received a free cross and hit the ball in the ear.

Soft water on hard stone…

… it hits until it sticks, right? And Argentina broke through: Lautaro Martínez, in the 15th minute, scored for the first time.

After exchanging passes through the midfielder, Messi received and took off a beautiful shot for Papu Gómez, who stretched out and slapped the middle.

With his eye for goals up to date, the Inter Milan striker deflected and opened the scoring: 1 to 0.

Argentina players celebrate goal scored against Honduras in friendly Image: Playback/Twitter

Hondurans hunt Messi (and irritate Argentines)

After the goal, Argentina continued to produce offensive plays, but Messi had a hard time playing. The reason? Diego Vázquez’s men began to surround shirt 10.

At 20 minutes, the PSG ace found space, was called by papu Gómez and forced Luis López to make a good save. Then he received from pezzella already in the attack, but saw the move being invalidated for lack. He was still disarmed after passing Lautaro.

In the final minutes of the 1st half, the suffocation on top of Messi irritated the Argentines. After being held by Castellanos, the attacker received a Deybi Flowers and fell with his hand to his face.

Revolted, the players of the selection of scaloni started on the opponent and installed a beginning of confusion – which ended after the referee applied a card to the Honduran. De Paul, in the push-and-pull, was also yellowed.

Messi gave the Hondurans work and was heavily surrounded during a game with the Argentina shirt Image: Playback/Twitter

Didn’t get the ball rolling? Got a penalty!

Honduras’ intense marking of Messi and his teammates created a bitter taste for the Central American team in the 45th minute.

Shirt 10, without much space, played for Lo Celso in depth. The midfielder, on the left end of the area, ended up being pulled by Mikel Santos. Result? penalty

In the charge, Messi, with a lot of tranquility, moved Luis López and changed the score: 2 to 0.

Missed goals show

The 2nd half started with the South Americans losing several scoring chances. Only striker Álvarez, who replaced Lautaro at half-time, had three opportunities to expand the score, but he failed to finish.

Messi and Paredes could also have scored the 3rd goal in the first minutes of the final stage, but they missed the mark. De Paul, on the other hand, made Luis López work.

Papu Gómez in action during Argentina vs Honduras, friendly played in Miami (USA) Image: Playback/Twitter

Messi puts rival to dance and makes a great goal

In the 23rd minute, Messi took advantage of a blunder by Honduras and did what he knows best: a goal.

When the Central America team made a mistake, Enzo Fernández blocked the ball and managed to disarm the opponent.

The ball went, capriciously, to the feet of shirt 10. At first, he kicked from cover and drove the fans present at the Miami stadium crazy: 3-0.

Argentina still missed other clear chances with Enzo Fernández and Almada before the final whistle of the referee.