‘Messinho’, ex-Cruzeiro, called up to the Brazilian Under-17 Team

photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras Estevo, aka Messinho, has 18 goals in 24 games for Palmeiras’ under-17s. The numbers are from the ‘OGol’ website Considered one of the greatest gems of Brazilian football, 15-year-old Estevo, also known as ‘Messinho’, was called up to the Brazilian Under-17 Team.

Formed initially by the basic categories of Cruzeiro, he is on the list of 22 players released by coach Phelipe Leal this Friday (23). The group will participate in the preparation period for the category’s South American, scheduled for 2023.

In addition to training in Cotia, at the So Paulo Training Center, in the metropolitan region of the city of So Paulo, the players will participate in a training game. The opponent is not defined yet. The group will carry out the work between October 3 and 11.

Among Minas Gerais clubs, the only one that provided players to the Brazilian National Team’s list was Atltico. Phelipe Leal called up the 16-year-old right-back Vitor Reis. See the complete list at the end of this report.

Dispute with Cruise

Estevo earned the nickname Messinho at Cruzeiro’s base. He was the pivot of one of the scandals involving the gesture of former president Wagner Pires de S. The young striker left Raposa in May of last year and signed a training contract with Palmeiras.

Ivo Gonalves, Estevo’s father, received a monthly salary of R$10,000 on Cruzeiro. Then the salary increased. Between June 2018 and April 2019, Ivo pocketed BRL 102 thousand. He sues Cruzeiro in the Labor Court.

On the other hand, Ivo Gonalves ru in criminal proceedings involving alleged irregularities in Cruzeiro. Estevo’s father was indicted for the crime of ideological falsehood.

understand the case

Estevo was one of the subjects of the report shown by fantasticgives TV Globoin May 2019. On the occasion, the broadcaster revealed that Cruzeiro, then managed by Pires de S, ceded 20% of the child’s economic rights as a guarantee of a loan obtained from businessman Cristiano Richard dos Santos Machado.

photo: reproduction Messiinho, still a child, with the Cruzeiro shirt at Toca da Raposa I The commercialization of the economic rights of the child could not have taken place. Initially, because FIFA determined, in 2015, that only clubs and players can have shares of economic rights.

Then, because revelations can only sign professional contracts with clubs from the age of 16. Until then, there is only the training contract, without federal or economic rights.

Even after the extremely negative impact on the commercialization of these ‘rights’, Cruzeiro resumed negotiating, on June 1, 2019, another 15% of the child’s ‘pass’. The transaction was made with Estrela Sports Ltd, owned by the then board member Fernando Ribeiro de Morais.

List of squads for the Brazilian Under-17 Team

goalkeepers

Phillipe Gabriel – Vasco

Caio Barone – Flamengo

defenders

Vitor Nunes – Palmeiras

Dayvisson – Athletico Paranaense

Joo Paulo Dalla Corte – International

Isaac – Red Bull Bragantino

sides

Vitor Reis – Atltico

Joo Pedro Chermont – Santos

Joo Henrique – Fluminense

Joo Victor – Santos

midfielders

Matheus Ferreira – Vasco da Gama

Bernardo Valim – Botafogo

Lucas Camilo – Grmio

Guilherme Batista – So Paulo

Eduardo Anastcio – Athletico Paranaense

Riquelme – Fluminense

attackers

Rayan – Vasco da Gama

Estevo – Palmeiras

Pedrinho – Corinthians

Rodrigo Cezar – Santos

Endrick – Palmeiras

Ricardo – International