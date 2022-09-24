‘Messinho’, ex-Cruzeiro, called up to the Brazilian Under-17 Team

Considered one of the greatest gems of Brazilian football, 15-year-old Estevo, also known as ‘Messinho’, was called up to the Brazilian Under-17 Team.
Formed initially by the basic categories of Cruzeiro, he is on the list of 22 players released by coach Phelipe Leal this Friday (23). The group will participate in the preparation period for the category’s South American, scheduled for 2023.
In addition to training in Cotia, at the So Paulo Training Center, in the metropolitan region of the city of So Paulo, the players will participate in a training game. The opponent is not defined yet. The group will carry out the work between October 3 and 11.
Among Minas Gerais clubs, the only one that provided players to the Brazilian National Team’s list was Atltico. Phelipe Leal called up the 16-year-old right-back Vitor Reis. See the complete list at the end of this report.
Dispute with Cruise
Ivo Gonalves, Estevo’s father, received a monthly salary of R$10,000 on Cruzeiro. Then the salary increased. Between June 2018 and April 2019, Ivo pocketed BRL 102 thousand. He sues Cruzeiro in the Labor Court.
On the other hand, Ivo Gonalves ru in criminal proceedings involving alleged irregularities in Cruzeiro. Estevo’s father was indicted for the crime of ideological falsehood.
understand the case
Estevo was one of the subjects of the report shown by fantasticgives TV Globoin May 2019. On the occasion, the broadcaster revealed that Cruzeiro, then managed by Pires de S, ceded 20% of the child’s economic rights as a guarantee of a loan obtained from businessman Cristiano Richard dos Santos Machado.
The commercialization of the economic rights of the child could not have taken place. Initially, because FIFA determined, in 2015, that only clubs and players can have shares of economic rights.
Then, because revelations can only sign professional contracts with clubs from the age of 16. Until then, there is only the training contract, without federal or economic rights.
Even after the extremely negative impact on the commercialization of these ‘rights’, Cruzeiro resumed negotiating, on June 1, 2019, another 15% of the child’s ‘pass’. The transaction was made with Estrela Sports Ltd, owned by the then board member Fernando Ribeiro de Morais.
List of squads for the Brazilian Under-17 Team
goalkeepers
Phillipe Gabriel – Vasco
Caio Barone – Flamengo
defenders
Vitor Nunes – Palmeiras
Dayvisson – Athletico Paranaense
Joo Paulo Dalla Corte – International
Isaac – Red Bull Bragantino
sides
Vitor Reis – Atltico
Joo Pedro Chermont – Santos
Joo Henrique – Fluminense
Joo Victor – Santos
midfielders
Matheus Ferreira – Vasco da Gama
Bernardo Valim – Botafogo
Lucas Camilo – Grmio
Guilherme Batista – So Paulo
Eduardo Anastcio – Athletico Paranaense
Riquelme – Fluminense
attackers
Rayan – Vasco da Gama
Estevo – Palmeiras
Pedrinho – Corinthians
Rodrigo Cezar – Santos
Endrick – Palmeiras
Ricardo – International