Milton Nascimento, Ziraldo and more artists appear in new video of “turns a vote” for Lula

With a chorus that says “turns into votes, turns into turns into turns”, the artists change a handgun sign, a reference to Bolsonaro, to an “L” for Lula.

247 – In a new video of the campaign “turns a vote” on social networks, music stars such as Milton Nascimento, Lenine, dramaturgy and the arts appear asking for a vote for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to guarantee his victory in the first round against Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Ipespe: Lula rises three points and goes to 46%, against the same 35% of Bolsonaro

RBA – According to a new round of Ipespe/XP poll, carried out by telephone and released this Friday (23), former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) grew 3 percentage points and has 46% of voting intentions, maintaining the lead. of the electoral race for the Presidency of the Republic. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears in second place, with 35%, followed by Ciro Gomes (PDT), who has 7%, and Simone Tebet (MDB), with 4%.

Then comes Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil), with 1%. Felipe D’Ávila (Novo), Vera Lúcia (PSTU), Léo Péricles (UP), Eymael (DC), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Padre Kelmon (PTB) have 0%, or nothing. The margin of error is 2.2 percentage points.

The last survey carried out by Ipespe/XP was released on August 31. In it, Lula had 43% and the current president of the Republic boasted the same 35%. The former governor of Ceará added up to 9% and the emedebista senator, 5%.

In the spontaneous poll, when the interviewee does not see the list of candidates, Lula also leads, with 41%, compared to 34% for Bolsonaro.

According to Ipespe, if there is a second round between Lula and Bolsonaro, the PT would be elected with 54%, and the head of government would have 37%. Whites and nulls and those who do not know or did not know how to answer add up to 9%.

The best news for PT is the expressive growth in the Southeast, where the former president went from 38% to 43%. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, took the 37% he had in the previous survey.

The poll was carried out from Monday to Wednesday (19 to 21), with 2 thousand voters. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number BR-08425/2022.

